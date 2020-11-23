The story has been the same all year for Princeton. If the team is able to execute, the Tigers will put themselves in a good position to walk away with a win.
Head Coach Ryan Fay has been trying to get the team to always play at the high level it can, but Princeton has struggled to maintain that level of competition. “We are going to continue to preach the execution piece and the consistency piece and playing at a high level all the times and sometimes we do that and sometimes we struggle a bit. In this game, you could see the different portions where we would click for a bit, but really when it comes down to it, we just need to execute better across the board with a little more focus,” Fay said.
In snowy conditions on Nov. 12, Princeton was able to execute enough on the way to a 26-14 win over a scrappy Little Falls team at John Harvey Field. The victory earned Princeton the second seed in the Section 6AAAA playoffs. Princeton will face the Tigers in Delano.
Entering into the contest against the Flyers, Little Falls had only won once all year. The visiting team did not play like a one-win team as they were able to strike first via a 85-yard touchdown pass to put Little Falls up 6-0.
The Tigers would have their chances offensively but came up empty handed at the two teams entered the second quarter by that same score.
That’s when Princeton would find its footing on a slippery, snow covered field. Zach Marshall was able to put the Tigers on the board with 3-yard scamper and after the PAT, the home team led 7-6.
Princeton wasn’t done scoring before the break as a Manny Flicek run put the Tigers up 13-6 entering halftime.
The wintry conditions didn’t help the Tiger’s PAT unit. Players missed two extra point attempts in the half.
Back for the third quarter, the pesky Flyers would still not go away and would inch even closer. A safety by Little Falls made the game 13-8 as both teams headed into the fourth quarter.
In the final frame, Princeton was able to start executing offensively as Cooper Drews was able to find Donovon Brown for 17 yards through the air to give Princeton 19-8 lead, making the game two possessions.
Another stop for the Tigers gave them they ball back a once again, the offense was able to stay rolling to punch in another score. This time, Kaden Olson was able to score on the ground with a two-yards rushing score late in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach at 26-8.
Sydney Eckert, goalkeeper for the Princeton girls’ soccer team, was able to kick the point after attempt successfully in her lone attempt of the game.
The Flyers would add a late score but weren’t able to pull of the miracle comeback as they fell 26-14.
With the win, Princeton finished their regular season 5-1 while Little Falls dropped to 1-4.
The rushing attack led the Tigers as they picked up 235 yards rushing with Haydn Stay leading the way with 99 yards on 10 carries. Kaden Olson led Princeton with six tackles with four of those being tackles for loss.
Up next for the Tigers in the postseason is a difficult opponent. Delano, a 2019 state entrant, will head to Princeton for a section battle. Delano comes into the contest only having played three games due to COVID-19, winning only one of those.
Fay said that Princeton will have their hands full with consistent program that Delano presents. “We know they have a strong program. We just have to execute, we know they are going to run the ball and they have some real nice receivers on the outside. We just got to know where there studs are, and they have a couple of them,” said Fay, adding that being able to execute defensively consistently will be the difference in the game. On the other side of the bracket, Big Lake and Zimmerman faced off for the chance to face No. 1 seeded Becker.
The Tigers faced the opposing Tigers on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. at John Harvey Field, with a chance to move to the section final on the line.
