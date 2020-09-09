2019 Results: Girls third in M8, Seventh in section 7AA. Boys first in M8, Fourth in Section 7AA.
The Princeton cross country team has continued to turn out great season after great season.
Last year, that effort continued with the boys taking the Mississippi 8 conference title while the girls team was able to send two runners to state.
Those seasons were spearheaded by Ryan Young and Lexi Duscher, who had been program mainstays for years.
But now both Duscher and Young have now graduated and Princeton must fill the void left by the pair.
Head coach Tom Ostroot isn’t worried about those departures and expects the same level of competition as last season.
“Looking at some of the kids who are coming back, it’s obvious they did some running over the summer. We are looking forward to having similar results as we had over the past couple years,” Ostroot said.
Tony McNiff, who will be entering in his senior year wasn’t shy about wanting to be as good, or possibly better than last season’s team.
“We have a good chance to win conference again, we want to win conference and be a top two team at sections and go to state,” McNiff said.
Monticello and Cambridge-Isanti look to challenge Princeton for the Mississippi 8 crown, but the Tigers expect to repeat as champions.
As for McNiff, he’s been working hard this summer to back up his goals as he put in over 400 miles. The coaching goal is having him seamlessly fill the spot left by Ryan Young.
“Tony has really been doing some running this summer, he could step right in where Ryan Young left off,” Ostroot said.
McNiff will be paired with Adam Young and several other returning team members.
Despite losing Duscher, Princeton will still have Julia Daubner coming back on the girls squad. She’s expected to make her third straight state meet and carry the load for the girls team.
Daubner aims to get back to the state meet and improve on her previous times. “I want to get a better time and break the 19:00’s,” she said.
Daubner also felt the team could improve from last season if it can keep a good attitude.
“I’m hoping that we will do better with team scores overall, I think we will have a pretty good team. I hope that we are able to do our best and stay positive. That is the goal,” she said.
Teams will be affected by COVID-19 pandemic; only two or three can be at any given meet.
Daubner looks as the smaller fields as a possible positive. “I don’t think it will have a negative effect. With smaller meets, I think it will push people to not want to be last so they will run better times,” she said.
The section meet is still scheduled, but the virus could take it all away. Even with this uncertainty, Ostroot and the Tiger are focused on the present. “We are just going to worry about the here and now and not worry about those things we don’t have a control over,” Ostroot said.
Princeton began its season on Aug. 27, defeating North Branch.
