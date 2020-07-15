NEWS Trinity Lutheran Church.jpg

The Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot will be the location for the Princeton Community Table on July 23. The Table will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be offering curbside pickup. 

 Photo by Michael Pappas Union-Times

The Princeton Community Table will make its long awaited return after being put on hold due to the COVID-19 health pandemic. The Table will be located in the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 111 Sixth Ave N., in Princeton. Princeton Community Table is a partnership event of Trinity Lutheran Church and Christ Our Light Catholic Parish. Curbside pickup will be used with masks required for all volunteers who assist in table to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The meal will consist of hamburgers, chips, pickles, coleslaw and brownies.

The drive-through pickup for the meal will be in the parking lot located next to the Trinity Church. Home delivery will be provided to those who are over 60 years of age and are homebound.

For a meal to be ordered and delivered, call (763) 634-1895. Please leave the number of meals needed and also provide an address and phone number. This service will only be provided to those in the Princeton school district. The Princeton Community Table is also looking for additional volunteers. If interested in volunteering, organizers recommend signing up via the Christ Our Light parish website at www.christourlightmn.org.

Load comments