2020 Results: Ninth in Section 5A
The goal for the Princeton girls’ swim and diving team this year is simple.
With the progress shown in the pool throughout the COVID-19 affected season, the young squad saw time drop after time drop while becoming more competitive.
As the team comes in with another year of experience under its belt along with a normal offseason, the Tigers hope to change the perception of the program and do something they have struggled to do in the past couple seasons according to standout butterfly swimmer, Callie Metsala. “We are going to work our butts off, win a couple meets and hopefully change the view of Princeton swim and dive,” she said.
Montana Becker, who will enter into her second year as head coach of the Tigers’ team, definitely believes that goal is well within grasp for Princeton if they put in the hours in the pool, adding the mindset the girls’ are showing is right where it should be to accomplish their goals. “I think anything is possible if you put the amount of work in necessary. I think this team has the right attitude and the right level of positivity to do some crazy things,” said Becker.
Though sitting in a good spot with a nice group of seniors returning to the team, Princeton will still feature a big portion of the team that is still an underclassman.
“It will be a challenge this year with so many new girls,” said senior Sydney Negri.
Even with all the youthful or inexperienced athletes swimming in bigger roles for Princeton, having Becker will greatly aid the progression of where the underclassmen stand as the season goes on believes Cristina Murcia, another senior swimmer for Princeton. “She (Becker) pushes us a lot and she expects highly of us but it really does helps us do better and will help the younger girls too.”
Paired with having the younger girls coached up by Becker will be the return of normal practices for the Tigers in the pool.
Being able to swim as a team all together will also help the growth of the younger swimmers said another senior is Audrey Hovis. “We know that there are a lot of new girls on the team but being able to be all together while we practice will also help the team grow,” she said.
“With them all together, we can train them more fully,” added Becker as it won’t just aid the younger swimmers.
Although with the girls diving in with clear goals for the year, Becker really only expects a couple things for the season to be classified as a positive. “If everybody is excelling and if they are giving their best effort and meeting their personal goals,” said Becker.
Princeton dove into its season on Aug. 26 as they traveled to St. Cloud, to swim against Apollo, Big Lake and Holdingford.
