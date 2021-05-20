The rivalry between Milaca and Princeton took to the diamond May 14 as the Tigers and Wolves baseball teams battled on Solheim Field at Mark Park.
In the highly competitive game, Princeton was able to stun Milaca scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth, sending the Wolves to their 16th loss in a row by an 9-8 score.
Princeton Head Coach Jordan Neubauer was happy to see the team once again pull off a late comeback while crediting the Wolves for their competitive play despite entering the contest winless. “I’d call that a good win, Milaca didn’t have a great record, but they were definitely better than their record showed,” he said.
Entering into the rivalry game, both teams came in with that extra motivation to pick up the win and earn bragging rights over the other team. “There was a little extra juice coming into the game,” said Neubauer.
Milaca Head Coach Doug Patnode, agreed that there was extra motivation to win the game, as the former Princeton football coach had to root against the Tigers for the first time in decades. “I told the kids the day before the game that it would be the first time in almost 50 years that I have been pulling for a team other than a Princeton team. I set it aside for Friday’s game and was hoping for a win,” said Patnode.
Though entering the contest winless, the Wolves did not play like it as Milaca was able to strike first in the top of the first, as a Jack Larsen single off of Princeton pitcher Mitchell Krone was able to score Ryker Tillotsons to give the visiting team the early 1-0 lead.
Starting on the bump for Milaca was Brady Eggen, as the righthander was able to get off to a strong start, pitching a scoreless first and second inning to hold on to the 1-0 lead for the Wolves.
Coming into the bottom of the third, Princeton’s bats were able to wake up, taking advantage of some miscues by Milaca, scoring four runs in the inning to grab the 4-1 advantage.
After a quiet fourth inning, the Wolves found themselves coming to bat in the top of the fifth.
Milaca was able to get to Krone, scoring five runs after RBIs by Caleb Pollema, Anton Erickson, Tillotsons, Zach Timmer and Bodee Zens to push the Wolves ahead at 6-4.
Princeton would quickly respond in the bottom of the fifth with Krone helping his own cause with a run scoring double, making it a 6-5 game going into the sixth.
The visiting Wolves would once again give Krone trouble, scoring two more runs to give Milaca a three run advantage.
Going into the bottom half of the sixth, Princeton found itself trailing with two outs in the innings by that same 8-5 score. Adam Johaneson would creep the Tigers closer after RBI single, part of his four hit night, cutting the lead to two.
After another Princeton runner scored, the Tigers’ Krone stepped to the plate with the chance to put his team ahead. Krone did not squander the opportunity as an RBI double off of Milaca’s Erickson put the Tigers ahead at 9-8.
“It looked like we were in position to try to close it out but we gave up a couple walks, gave up a hit and made a bad play. Went from being up to down 9-8,” said Patnode.
With the chance to tie the game to possibly force extra innings, Milaca faced Daniel Minks, who relived Krone after the senior went six innings. Krone’s final line on the night had the senior giving up eight runs, six earned, while striking out nine while also picking up three hits and three RBIs at the plate.
Minks was able to throw just three pitches to pick up the save as Princeton held on for the thrilling victory over the Wolves.
The win moved Princeton to 8-5 on the season while Milaca dropped to 0-16.
Princeton comes from behind against Spring Lake Park
Back in action on May 17, the Tigers hosted Spring Lake Park on senior night for Princeton.
The Tigers once again found themselves trailing, this time by a 4-1 score coming into the sixth inning. Princeton was able to rally again in the sixth inning, thanks to an Johaneson go-ahead double, plating three runs and giving the squad a lead it would not relinquish, taking the game 5-4.
“There’s not much quit in them, they will battle until the end,” said Neubauer on the comeback.
Coming into the game in relief of Geoffrey Skeim, Minks was able to work his way through four scoreless innings to pick up the win and move the Tigers to 9-5.
Now as Princeton enters into the last two weeks of the season, Neubauer looks for the Tigers to end the season on a strong note, hoping to play their best baseball as they head into sections. “We played a pretty good first third of the year and then to be honest, a pretty average middle third. We’re just trying to make sure that this last third is our best third so we can make a run,” he said.
Princeton next took on Cloquet, making the trip to the Lumberjacks’ field on May 20.
Milaca falls to Cathedral
Looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, the Wolves traveled to St. Cloud on May 17 to do battle with the Crusaders.
With the game sitting at a 4-2 score coming into the bottom of the fourth, Cathedral was able to explode for eight runs to send the Wolves to their 17 straight loss by a 12-2 five-inning final.
Despite the loss, Milaca still continues to make improvement said Patnode. “We’re not over the hump but we are starting to contest people. Kids are making progress and we are competing much better.”
The Wolves next took the field on May 18 as they traveled to Albany followed by a trip to Little Falls to close out their regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.