So far this season, the Princeton boys golf team has been the squad to beat in the Mississippi 8, winning the first two conference meets.
That streak was stretched to three meets in a row as the Tigers were able to once again claim the top spot during Princeton’s most recent Mississippi 8 meet in cold, rainy and windy conditions on April 26 at the Monticello Country Club.
The Tigers combined for a score of 311 while Big Lake placed second with 320.
Princeton Head Coach Derek Hasselberg was pleased with the showing from the entire team during the round in Monticello, adding that depth has really helped the Tigers this year on the links. “The boys are playing really well. What is nice is our top five individuals are all contributing. The fact that we can go five deep really helps us,” he said.
Leading the deep Tigers squad was Junior Noah Temp, who tied for the lead with a round of 74 strokes, leading to a three way tie for first. The score of 74 put Temp at a three over par afternoon as the Monticello Country Club is a par-71 course.
Not far behind Temp, was senior Michael Angstman, who also had a strong day on the course scoring a 78 and netting him a top-five finish in the field.
Rounding out the top ten were two more Tigers as Lucas Ostlund and Luke Dufner. The pair of Ostlund and Dufner finished eighth and ninth, respectively.
Now nearing halfway through the conference season for Princeton, the Tigers find themselves sitting in good position to claim multiple awards including a possible Mississippi 8 title and as many as five all-conference winners.
With Princeton setting itself as the team to beat, Hasselberg looks for the squad to take on the challenge that goes along with that title.
“The last time these boys played varsity golf, they were eighth, ninth and tenth graders, that was two years ago. Part of it now is understanding that they have improved as golfers and that they are now the team to beat in the conference. They have to learn how to play as the favorite and that does take a little bit of a different mentality,” he said.
Entering in to the second half of the conference season, Hasselberg and the Tigers are in the drivers’ seat for a conference title. The Princeton coach knows there is still a lot of work to do before the Tigers wrap up a Mississippi 8 title. “We’ve talked about that with the boys and with four meets to go, we simply have to take care of business. Nothing is going to be given to us, we still have to go out and perform and just keep working,” said Hasselberg.
Princeton got that chance to keep going out and performing up to their standards starting on April 28 as it traveled to the Refuge Golf Course.
The shorthanded Princeton girls golfers, battled hard during the Bluejacket Non-Invitational on April 26, placing 11th out of the 12 team field. The meet was held at the Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge.
The Tigers finished with a combined score of 503.
Leading the way on the links for Princeton was Madeline Whitcomb, who finished her round scoring a 107, placing the junior in 29th place for the field. Elly Southard was the next Princeton came into the clubhouse with 112 strokes and a 34th place finish.
As Princeton now aims to get back to full strength, Head Coach Derek Hasselberg will also look for growth from the young team. “We’ve got a really good group of girls and we are going to see steady improvement from them,” he said.
The Tigers were back in action, hoping for better conditions as they traveled to the Ponds Golf Course on April 28.
