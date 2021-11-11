As the 2021 Fall Trap season came to an end, there were many conference titles claimed by successful teams across the state.
Among those teams were the Princeton Tigers as the squad was able to claim a first place finish in the Class 1A Conference 12, edging out Perham for the top spot.
Princeton came in first with its five week total scores adding up to 15,187.50 while Hot Shots of Perham came in second with 11,886.50.
Having the team experience the success of the fall conference title was a big deal for the Tigers said Princeton Coach Scott Moehlmann, crediting the hard work of the team that led to the first place finish. “It’s a huge accomplishment. We’re generally toward the top of our conference, but we had enough athletes consistently work and improve over the last couple of seasons to help us excel as an entire team,” said Moehlmann.
Adding into the big accomplishment was the way the Tigers were able to reach the title.
With a veteran group departing last season, Princeton had to rely on some younger guns to carry the load.
One would expect the newer shooters to need some time to reach the level of years past but that wasn’t the case said Moehlmann. “We’d expect the team’s average to take a hit as the younger shooters try to find their stride, but that hasn’t been the case. We have a bunch of newer athletes who are consistently scoring way above what you’d expect from new shooters,” he said.
Leading the way for the younger than usually Princeton squad was Drew Frantesl, who was the top shooter this fall for the Tigers, claiming a fifth place finish in the conference.
Joining Frantesl in the top ten were three more Princeton guns as Estin Bishman, Ethan Engbrecht, and Dillon Given came in sixth, seventh and eighth place, respectively.
Lady Tigers perform well
As the girls side of the Princeton team, the squad also saw success.
Clara Kohanek finished fourth and Shelby Falz finished 20 in the conference to lead the way for the Tigers.
The team also saw a big jump in numbers for the fall, adding 10 more athletes to the mix.
Skeet places fifth
In Conference 2 for skeet, some more Princeton athletes were able to claim top 25 finishes in the conference. Given, Mikey Atwood, Matthew Leiding, and Kynan Minske all secured top 25 spots in the conference while the team of eight members placed fifth.
Austin claimed first in the conference.
Looking ahead
With the book closed on the fall season, Princeton will now shift its attention to the spring season.
If the Tigers hope to be as successful this fall, it will all come down to the work the teams puts in this offseason said Moehlmann. “It will be important for athletes to continue to get a lot of shooting in between now and the Spring season,” he said.
But, knowing this Tigers’ squad, Moehlmann isn’t worried about what this spring will bring. “We have so many young athletes dedicated to the sport and the team that I’m confident we’ll continue to excel as a team.”
