The Princeton City Council met June 8 for a short meeting that saw new recruits and equipment approved for the Fire Department.
Princeton Fire and Rescue Department gets new blood
Four new firefighter recruits were granted probationary status on the Princeton Fire and Rescue Department.
The new recruits are Jeremiah Reedy, Dan Ryden, Ryan Signore and Eric Weiss. They will be on probation for about a year as they complete their training, according to city documents.
There are currently 40 firefighters on the department, which was Chief Ron Lawrence’s goal for 2021, he said. Next year that goal may shift to 44 or 45, he said.
Lawrence also asked the council to approve the purchase of five new sets of turnout gear. Four of the sets are for the new recruits, while one is for a firefighter whose current gear Lawrence described as “extremely worn out.”
“When we hire them we put them in used turnout gear that’s quite old, just for the hiring process, because they don’t respond to calls or go in fires,” Lawrence said. “Now that they’re on the department they’ll have pagers and key fobs and be responding to calls. We need to get them in some new gear.”
The recruits are currently using gear that is over 10 years old, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires all firefighters be equipped with gear that is under a decade old, according to city documents.
$15,000 was budgeted in the Capital Improvement Plan for the gear. Each set costs approximately $3,500, including the gloves and helmet. The fifth set of gear will come out of the department’s budget, Lawrence said.
Vaccines mean no masks for people in city buildings
The Princeton Emergency Management team recommended the council modify current city guidelines for COVID-19 requirements, following state level changes for mask requirements.
The new guidance will allow vaccinated occupants of all city buildings to go mask free, though masks are still recommended for unvaccinated people, according to city documents.
Facilities affected by the change include public works, the civic center, the library, city hall, the liquor store, the waste water treatment plant, the police and fire safety building and the airport.
Social distancing measures have not changed, so the team recommended the city maintain the 15-person limit on council meetings as well as asking participants health questions and taking their temperature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.