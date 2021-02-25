Early on in the young season for the Princeton boys hockey team, they have found themselves on the wrong side on three one goal games as they entered into their road contest against St. Francis on Feb. 5.
In the one goal game, Princeton was finally able to flip the script, this time winning the one-goal game 2-1 against the Saints.
Entering into the contest looking to bounce back from a defeat against Pine City, St. Francis was able to strike first, beating Princeton goalie, James Koecher for the 1-0 advantage midway through the first period. The score would remain the same heading into the first intermission.
As the second period dragged on, Princeton found itself still trailing by one goal half way through the period as the Saints were stifling the Tigers’ offensive attack.
Timmy Donnay would finally breakthrough for Princeton, tying the game at 1-1, bringing life into the Tiger team. A few moments later Princeton would get the chance to go on the man advantage.
The Tigers would not let the opportunity go wasted as Dalton Wille was able to break the tie on his powerplay goal and give Princeton a lead it would not relinquish as the team was able to execute down the stretch for the victory.
The Tigers now sit at 2-4 on the year while St. Francis drops to 2-4.
Up next for Princeton looms a match up against Monticello on Feb. 9 followed by a Sauk Rapids-Rice on Feb. 13. Both games came at home for the Tigers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.