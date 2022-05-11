The Princeton Tiger boys tennis team picked up a pair of victories Saturday, May 7 as it hosted a triangular against Hibbing and Shafer Academy.
Princeton 4, Schafer Academy 3
Against Schafer Academy, The Tigers won 4-3 in a close match that saw Schafer Academy take the first two singles matches. Asher Monson defeated the Tigers number one singles player Owen Larson 2-6, 0-6, while number two singles player Zanden Mellen fell 4-6, 1-6 to Schafer’s Aiden Kluth.
It was all Princeton the rest of the way in singles competition.
Deklan Mai, playing in the number three singles slot, defeated Hudson Zimmerman 6-2, 6-3. Matthew Fauquette topped Alex Yovchev 6-4, 6-1. In an extra singles match, Vinny Zarletti defeated Jayson Lemler 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.
In doubles action, it was Princeton claiming the wins in three of the four matches. In the number one doubles match, Princeton’s Kaden Mai and Ben Kelzer defeated Faith Monson and Bethany Monson 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. In the number
two doubles match, it was Schafer’s Noah Monson and Grace Monson besting Princeton’s Cavin Olson and Andrew Rygwall 3-6, 0-6. Jake Schmitz and Reese Strube of the Tigers defeated Braden Phetsasah and Neil Vokoum 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the number three doubles match, while in an extra doubles match, Princeton’s Preston Mai and Lukas Abrahamson defeated Sarah Strack and Joseph Block 7-5, 7-5.
Princeton 5, Hibbing 2
Princeton won all three doubles matches and two of four singles matches to top Hibbing 5-2 in tennis action Saturday, May 7 at Princeton High School.
Owen Larson of Princeton lost 3-6, 1-6 to Drew Anderson in the number one singles match. Kaden Mai got the Tigers first win of the meet defeating Cooper Hendrickson 6-3, 6-1 in the number two singles match. It was Deklan Mai besting Jake Garbardi 6-0, 8-6 in the number three singles match, while Vinny Zarletti in the number four singles slot fell 4-6, 4-6 to Hibbing’s Isaiah Hildenbrand.
In doubles action, Princeton won all three matches against Hibbing.
In the number one match, Cavin Olson and Ben Kelzer defeated Keetan Petrick and Benny Galli 6-2, 6-1. In the number two doubles match, zanden Mellen and Andrew Rygwall defeated Tyler Fischer and Nurzhan Bishenbek 6-1, 7-2. In the final doubles match, the Tigers’ Jake Schmitz and Reese Strube defeated Brady Fosso and Joey Gabardi 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.
Princeton 7, St. Francis 0
Princeton faced off against St. Francis on Thursday, May 5, coming away with a clean sheet after defeating the Saints 7-0.
Owen Larson of Princeton defeated Hayden Hill 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 in the number one singles slot; Kaden Mai defeated John Cuscaden 6-0, 6-1 in number two singles. Deklan Mai defeated Nifemi Deen 6-0. 6-2 and Vinnie Zarletti defeated Levi Vincent 6-1, 6-2, to finish out a perfect slate in singles for the Tigers.
In doubles play, it was the Princeton team of Cavin Olson and Ben Kelzer for the Tigers besting Jacob Tatley and Nik Cooper 6-2, 6-2; Andrew Rygwall and Zanden Mellen defeated Ian Lebourneau and Eghusa Ogbemulda 6-4, 6-4; Jake Schmitz and Adam Eutneuer defeated Justin Ayesy and Jonah Stoffec 6-1, 6-3. Reese Strube and Matthew Fouquette won 10-2, 10-1 in an extra doubles session.
