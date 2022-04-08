2021 Results: Mississippi 8 Champions, Second in Section 7AAA
Falling just eight strokes short of punching their ticket as a team to the state tournament last year, the Princeton boys’ golf team came so close to its goal.
This season, the Tigers believe they can make it back to that spot and come out on top said Princeton Head Coach Derek Hasselberg. “Our boys have a lot of high expectations and they are really excited for the season. They believe they are capable of and would like to be able to make it to state,” he said.
Playing a huge role in that will be the return of four of the Tigers’ top six golfers including state entrants in seniors Noah Temp and Lucas Ostlund.
Ostlund and Temp, Mississippi 8 All-Conference golfers, will be joined by Jake Patnode and Luke Dufner who both also took home the accolade.
On paper, Princeton looks the part to again repeat as Mississippi 8 Champions and challenge for a state berth returning the seasoned golfers the squad does.
Sure to make that happen was a handful of offseason rounds to make the seasoned golfers, even more so. “They played a lot of competitive golf. The success they had last year got them excited,” said Hasselberg.
As the season wears on for the Tigers, coming in at a high level, Hasselberg hopes to keep the team growing and progressing for the entirety of the season to prepare for the push run at the end. “We want to try to improve the entire season,” he said.
Big to that improvement will be competitive rounds against some strong opponents for Princeton.
Meets like that certainly won’t be missing from the Tigers’ schedule as looking no further than the opening meet, Princeton will travel to Bunker Hills in Cool Rapids for a 36-team invite. “Once we can get started here, it’s going to be tough,” said Hasselberg.
Yet to get outside, the Tigers remain optimistic the weather will cooperate for their season opener scheduled for April 14.
Tigers’ girls golfers eye continued improvement
2021 Results: Sixth in Mississippi 8, Seventh in Section 7AAA
While not quite having the success on the links that the boys’ golf team did, the Tigers’ girls golfers grinded all season long, while demonstrating steady progress.
Moving from shooting a 447 in one of their first meets of the year, the Princeton girls were able to steadily drop shots, as the season finale in the Section 7AAA meet saw the girls drop that total to 381.
Dropping over 60 shots from the start to the end of the year, this season the squad looks to keep that upward trajectory holding strong as they hit the links said Princeton Head Coach Derek Hasselberg. “We are looking to continue on that improvement. We have four of our core golfers back on the varsity side,” said Hasselberg.
Those four made up of Avery Romann, Elly Southard, Madeline Whitcomb and Elise Thronson all were part of the varsity lineup last season.
Though also not having as high of goals as the boys’ team of a possible state berth, the girls’ goal to continue their improvement will put them in a strong position to sneak into the top half of the Mississippi 8 standings.
In order to follow through on that goal, the team has to build confidence and take it step by step said Hasselberg. “We want the girls to be confident in their own ability. If you can get out of your own head and manage your game, it becomes a little easier,” said Hasselberg.
Achieving that confidence will get the ball rolling continued the coach. “If we can set some small personal goals, and they can start achieving those little goals, it starts to snow ball,” he said.
Though also not having the chance to have gotten out and golf outside, the girls’ season is set to begin April 11, with the Tigers traveling to Monticello.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.