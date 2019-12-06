2018-2019 Results: 2-3 in Mississippi 8, finished season 5th in Section 3A.
The Princeton boys swim and diving team comes into the season with high goals and expectations. “We are going to be conference champs,” said Head Coach Lindsy Paurus, who will be entering her 12th year as the varsity coach for the team. “We are going after it; the boys have already decided that. They are ready and they are going to take them down.”
With that clear goal in mind captains Tony McNiff and Bryan Baumunk have made sure that the team has worked had to make this goal achievable.
“We have more than enough kids coming to morning practices and everybody is working hard,” McNiff said.
Baumunk shares McNiff’s thoughts as working hard has been a big goal for the team as well as team bonding. “We have worked on a lot of team bounding stuff, we still have that competition between us but yet we are still working together as a team,” Baumunk said. Both captains emphasized the team bonding to help each other work hard towards the goal for their teammates.
Paurus has noticed the hard work the team has already put in and even just a couple days into practice is impressed with what the swimmers are already able to do. “They have such a good work ethic this year. It is already phenomenal, I am very impressed and I hope they keep it going,” explained Paurus.
The team still remains young, as it will only have four seniors on the roster, with a majority of the team being underclassmen. “We seem young but a lot of them have been swimming before and have all worked together for quite a few years the ones that have been here are very cohesive, I think it I going to be a very strong team overall,” explained Paurus hinting that some of the team’s stronger years may still be yet to come.
Others than locking down a conference championship, the Tigers want their season to advance further than that. Having at least one relay make it to state is a goal, and have one swimmer make it to the podium for each event is something that Baumunk would like to see as well.
“We want to send so many swimmers to state that we will need a bus, not a van,” Paurus said.
If the team is able to continue to work hard, and if everything is able to align, they may just as well accomplish their goals.
