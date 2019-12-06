IMG_1701.jpg

Tiger Ryan Meland avoids pressure from Mora. Princeton trailed 4-2 entering the third period and was able to close the gap to one goal, but failed to get the game tying score. 

 Blake Broding

The Princeton boys’ hockey team kicked off its season, opening with a 5-4 loss to Mora at the Princeton Ice Arena on Nov. 29.

The Tigers were able to start the game strong scoring the first goal after a Tyler Danielson shot, but the Mustangs would end the first period on a 2-0 run, taking a one goal lead into the break.

Back for the second period, Princeton was able to tie the game on unassisted goal by Tyler Berglund, but once again Mora would answer, this time scoring two goals on the back of Kolton Brodal, who finished the game with a hat trick.

Mora entered the final frame with a two goal lead. The Tigers were able to make it a single goal after a Jack Southard power play goal with just over eight minutes remaining.

That would be as close as Princeton would get as time ran out on the Tigers’ comeback bid.

Opposing goalie Ben Nordenstrom was key in Mora defeating Princeton as the Mustang made 36 saves on 40 shots, a save percentage good for 90 percent.

Hunter Burian got the start for the Tigers, making 18 saves on 23 shots, taking the loss.

The two teams faced last season in the opener, a 9-4 Princeton victory, making for a much different result.

The Tigers will now look to bounce back from the season opening loss, as they took to the road to face Hutchinson on Dec. 3 followed by North Branch on Dec. 5.

Load comments