The Princeton VFW baseball team fought hard to extend its season against the higher seeded Brainerd Warriors but ultimately lost 1-0 in the first game in the best of three series, followed by a tight loss in a 7-6 battle to bring their season to an end on July 21, in Brainerd.
Even though failing to extend their season, VFW Head Coach Jordan Neubauer thinks the two contests gave a lot to build on heading into the offseason for the Tigers. “The guys were obviously upset to not win it but we were the lower seed traveling up to Brainerd, there was a lot working against us and we had opportunities to win both games,” he said.
Heading into game one against the Warrior, awaited one of the toughest pitchers in the district in Isaac Hanson taking the mound versus the Tigers.
“We ran into a pretty good pitcher in game one,” said Neubauer.
Hanson’s counterpart, Princeton’s Levi Nelson was up to the pitchers’ duel as both came out gunning with three shutout innings apiece.
After another scoreless inning by Hanson, Nelson found himself in a tough spot with a runner in scoring position as Brainerd threatened to take the lead.
Getting the first two outs and facing the Warriors’ cleanup hitter, Nelson was able to force weak contact that unfortunately resulted in a hit and a run for Brainerd as they took the 1-0 lead going into the top of the fourth.
Now with the lead, Hanson continued to deal until Princeton was able to put a couple runners on in the top of the seventh with the chance to tie or even take the lead with two outs.
However, Hanson was able to escape the jam, handing the Tigers the game one loss at 1-0.
Nelson took the tough luck loss as he went six innings, allowing the lone run while striking out three and only allowing three hits.
Princeton was led at the plate by Nelson, who picked up three of the four Tigers’ hits in the loss.
Game two
Coming back for game two with a win or go home situation presented for the Tigers, Princeton came out hot as it jumped out to the 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the second inning.
Brainerd would come out swinging in that second frame, taking advantage of some Princeton miscues to put up five runs of its own to retake the lead at 5-3.
That inning was the difference in the contest according to Neubauer. “We had one bad inning,” he said.
The Warriors would add a couple more runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead even further at 7-3.
Princeton would not go quietly as it would respond with three runs of its own to cut the lead to one, but that would be as close as the Tigers would get as Brainerd held on for the one run victory.
Andrew Schroeder took the loss for Princeton as he went three innings, allowing five runs while only one was earned.
At the plate, Eli Gibbs picked up four hits and scored twice while Lane Olson added three hits of his own.
With the two defeats, the Tigers ended their season at 3-10 on the year while the second-seeded Warriors moved on to the 2021 VFW District Tournament at 9-4.
Into the offseason
As the VFW season closes for the Tigers, there is a lot of things to be positive about for the young and upcoming Princeton players.
Starting the season with some uncompetitive performances, Princeton was able to turn it around and start to play the way Neubauer hoped.
The VFW coach now hopes it can be built into a strong campaign next spring. “The fact that we went from a little less competitive in the first half of the year to a lot more competitive with some wins in the second half, I think, is going to be a good spring board into a pretty successful varsity season for us next year,” he said.
