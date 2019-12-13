“Our goal is to win state, but we’re just going to keep going as a team,” said Ryan Andresen in an interview a couple days before the state tournament.
Princeton’s team was able to keep going and do just as they had planned: win the state title.
The Tigers’ bowling team was able to wrap up an undefeated season by taking home the state title for Class A on Dec. 8 after defeating Winona 428-418 at Alexandria.
Head coach Mark Keykal had nothing but praise for his team after their performance at the State Meet.
“This team all year has bowled so well, I am so proud, it was a total team effort and there was a lot of emotion. This is an excellent feeling,” stated Keykal.
The Tigers began playing 10 games to qualify before moving to pool play. In pool play, Princeton was undefeated, advancing and receiving the third seed in bracket play.
Princeton then defeated St. Anthony and Fergus Falls to set up a game against Winona for the state title.
Against the Winhawks, the Tigers were trailing late before rolling six strikes to take the lead and take the title. “It was such an up-and-down roller-coaster ride all day,” said Keykal.
Finishing the season with a state title will bring an end to Princeton team’s season, however some individuals will bowl in the State Singles Tournament.
Zach Andresen, Bryce Keyal and Liz Rittenour will all be competing in the meet on Dec. 14.
The event will be held at Blainebrook Bowl, in Blaine.
