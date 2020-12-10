Every year the Princeton Football Booster Club aims to help the team in whatever way they can. With the high school football season being pushed back a month due to COVID-19 there would be some chilly nights in November where Princeton would be suited up to play.
The booster club decided to combat the chill by giving the program 30 cold-weather parkas to help keep the Tigers warm on the sidelines.
Princeton Booster Club President Tom Rush and the rest of the club wanted to gift the program something that would be most beneficial to the players and coaches.
According to Rush, the decision was pretty clear. “We try to get a feel for what the coaches and the senior players think would be beneficial for the team going into the season and this year they went with the parkas since the season will go later in the year,” he said adding that the club went with the number 30 due to having about 45 kids on the varsity and junior varsity roster as players.
The parkas cost the booster club around $2,700 in expenses and were donated to the school for use by the team in coming years. The parkas are black and feature the Princeton logo.
In order to fund the cost of the expenses of the purchases made by the booster club, they rely heavily on fundraising. “We do a lot of fundraising through the Heggies Pizza Drive and the Tigers cards,” he said adding that the team also sells Nike hats with the Princeton logo.
When the players or coaches need help, the booster club aims to help in whatever way they can. “Last season the players said they wanted travel bags because they have to carry their helmets, pads and other stuff so we got them one big bag,” said Rush.
Also bought last year for the team were baseball caps with the players’ numbers on them.
The donations don’t stop there as the club also helps out the coaching staff as well. “We buy equipment and what the coaches need and we buy the coaches jackets as well,” Rush said.
As the football season will aim to get back to some normalcy, expect no change from the Princeton Football Booster Club and its mission to help the program in whatever way it can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.