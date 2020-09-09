The Princeton girls tennis team knew they would have a lot to replace from last season and it would take time to get rolling. This proved to be true as the Tigers fell in their two opening matches.
Princeton opened on the road with Cambridge-Isanti on Aug. 25 and fell 4-3 while also falling 5-2 two days later against Foley.
Head coach Kelly Dorr expected the season to be work in progress. “We are working towards where we want to be,” said Dorr.
Against Cambridge-Isanti the Tigers came close but fell just short of beating the Bluejackets. Dorr noted that the team expected it to be a close match with the team at full strength but Princeton was missing a varsity starter. “We were missing a player in our first match against Cambridge, one of our starters and we kind of had to go with different line-ups. We thought it would be a 4-3 match going in, we just came up on the short end,” explained Dorr.
Amelia White was the lone Princeton player to win her singles match by 6-1 and 6-2 sets. Doubles saw the Tigers take two of three with the tandems of Lily Wyluda and Riley Turnquist and Emma Benjamin and Emily Anderson picking up victories.
After taking on the Bluejackets, the competition did not let up as the Princeton then had to take on power Foley.
Dorr was pleased with the way the team battled against the always-tough Falcons. “They are a perennial team that is always going to state in Class A and AA, we competed hard but they had more experience than us,” Dorr said.
Princeton once again was able to take two of three matches in doubles but weren’t able to win a singles match.
Getting back into the swing of things proved to be a challenge but Wyluda noticed a difference between the first and second match and expects the team to continue to get better. “It’s hard when we haven’t really competed in so long to get back into it but everyone improved themselves from the first match to the second match. We are still learning, we have some big positions to fill and everyone is doing their jobs to improve,” said the senior. The Tigers returned to action facing another tough test in Becker on Sept. 2 followed by Big Lake on Sept. 4 looking to bounce back from the two losses.
