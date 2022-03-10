A little less than five years ago, an idea was introduced to both the Princeton Youth Hockey Association and the Becker/Big Lake Youth Hockey Association to combine the youth girls’ teams into a co-op.
With the girls’ high school program co-op already in place, building a stable youth program where girls can consistency call a home was a main focus.
This season, that first group of girls that started it all ended up being one of the top rated 12UB teams in one of the most competitive districts in the state.
Owning a record of 18-2 in district play, this group of young ladies used teamwork, purposeful skating the occasional dance party to stifle the competition in offense, defense and goaltending.
The 12U Princeton/Becker/Big Lake girls surprised many in the neighboring communities with an overall season record of 35-6-2. Over the weekend of Feb. 26-27, in true playoff form, the girls were able to take home the District 10 Championship against Andover in triple overtime, winning their way to the 2022 Minnesota Girls 12U B North Region Tournament.
Picking up the win, the Tigers were the top seed in the tournament held at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet.
Road to Cloquet
The season for 12U girls has been filled with much more than hockey.
In December, the girls were specifically chosen by the Elk River Association and the Minnesota Wild to compete in a youth spotlight game alongside the 12U Elk River girls team.
The girls were treated to a Wild experience loaded with a surprise full house of spectators, guest coaches and a bus ride from their home ice of Princeton.
Not two days later you may have caught these same girls in sub-freezing temperatures sponsoring a local Princeton family by volunteering to host an outdoor light show. Bundled up in as many layers as possible, the girls handed out candy, dog treats, and collected food and funds spreading cheer for the night.
In late January, Princeton youth hockey and the MN Hockey Fights Cancer organization partnered together to arrange a special game night to honor one of the 12U girls’ coaches who is currently fighting an aggressive form of cancer.
The girls re-taped all their sticks purple, while the other coaches and officials wore special pins throughout the game. Fans were all given a chance to make a poster to honor someone in which they are playing for.
With the help of the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 12U Team, the game event helped raised funds for their assistance coach who watched from afar as they competed in regions this past weekend.
Strong season ends in Regions
Heading to the 2022 Minnesota Girls 12U B North Region Tournament, the tournament field was stacked, presenting four of the top ten teams in the state.
Even with the tough opponents, the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake girls were able to open with a 5-0 win over Grand Rapids/Greenway on March 4, followed by a 5-3 win against Two Harbors the next day to move the squad to the championship contest.
Coming into that championship Sunday, taking on Moose Lake, a late goal by the Rebels was able to propel them to the state tournament.
Though dropping the championship game, the opportunity to make the state tournament was still within grasp as a win would punch the ticket.
Matched up against Silver Bay, the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake girls found themselves on the wrong side of a 4-1 contest as the team just couldn’t capitalize on its scoring chances said Head Coach Todd Frederick. “We just couldn’t find the back of the net,” he said.
The loss ended the year for the team.
Falling just shy of state, Frederick still remained very pleased with the squad. “They represented the program wonderfully. I could not have asked for anything more, I was super proud of them and how they competed,” he said.
What’s next?
Watching the season close for the 12U team, there remains the question of what is next for those girls that have grown past their eligibility for the team.
Not having offered a 15U team this past season, girls in the past have had to make the jump to compete at the high school level, playing for the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake program.
But if numbers are able to grow for the program, a 15U team could be a possibility in the near future. “We don’t have enough girls to support a 15U team, but that is our ultimate goal; to get more girls involved so a can have that 15U team,” said Frederick.
*Sports Reporter Michael Pappas made contributions to this story.
