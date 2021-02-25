In order to be the best, one has to beat the best. The Princeton matmen got that opportunity to go against the best as top-ranked Simley came to town on Feb. 5.
“We have some really talented guys and if you want to be the best, you have to wrestle the best, I really wanted to push our guys and have them run into some really high class wrestlers,” said Princeton Head Coach Brian Hellman.
The Spartans proved to be the real deal, running away with a 64-11 win over the Tigers. Princeton entered the match coming off a 36-33 against Lakeville North after falling to Forest Lake, 49-20 the day prior.
Despite the one sided score, Hellman was happy with how the kids wrestled. “There were a lot of close matches in there, the score looks a lot worse than it was. I thought we wrestled really well but they have some good guys,” he said.
Tyler Wells and Landen Parent were the only two Tiger wrestlers to walk away victorious against the powerhouse Simley team while there were countless other close matches that fell in the Spartans direction.
Though suffering the defeat, the chance to go against Simley will be useful for the team.
Wrestling against the No.1 ranked Class AA team was a good experience for the squad and will pay off in the future according to Parent. “It was sweet to get the opportunity to wrestle against those guys and obviously some the matches didn’t go the way we wanted to but we definitely got experience from it,” said Parent, adding that it will hopefully light a fire for the team to improve off of the loss.
Originally, the dual against Simley was scheduled to have the reigning Section 7AA champs in Foley come to Princeton as well but a scheduling conflict caused the Falcons to miss the meet. “It would have been nice to see they before Sections,” said Hellman.
Up next for Princeton, the schedule does not get any easier as trip to wrestle St. Michael-Albertville and Brainerd on Feb. 11 awaits, with the Knights hosting the triangular.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.