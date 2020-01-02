The Princeton boys basketball team continued their hot play over the holidays, beating Rockford 82-62 on Dec. 27, following that up with a 63-51 win over Rocori. Both games were part of the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud.
Turning to Rockford the Tigers had a tall task to face, as the Rockets had a 7-footer in Calvin Sisk leading the undefeated team.
Princeton would stand tall, with a stellar performance from senior Kody Alickson leading the way to the 20-point victory. Alickson had 24 points to lead the Tigers in scoring.
He was aided by four other Princeton players who scored at least nine points, including Tate Laabs, who had nine points to go along with 12 assists.
The Tigers were able to jump out to a 10-point advantage at half, thanks in large part to the selflessness of the team as they would combine for 25 assists.
Princeton also was able to play some opportunistic defense, swiping 14 steals in the game.
Rockford was led by Sisk with 17 points, but it would not be enough as the Rockets fell to 8-1.
This was the Tigers’ sixth win in a row after opening the season with two losses to Delano and St. Cloud Apollo.
Back in action the next day facing the Rocori Spartans, Princeton found itself in an unfamiliar position. During the team’s winning streak, it had not trailed at half until Rocori was able to lead at half by a score of 25-23.
The 23 points was also a season-low for the Tigers in the first half.
Back after half, Princeton was led by sophomore Haydn Stay, who had a monster game, dropping 32 points as the Tigers would outscore the Spartans 40-26 in the rest of the game, pushing their winning streak to seven games.
Laabs added eight points in the win.
The Tigers have now won seven in a row, with the victories coming by an average of 17 points.
Sitting at 7-2, Princeton will now turn to face section foe Hibbing in a rematch of the Section 7AAA Championship, a game in which the Tigers walked away with the 91-76 win.
Princeton will take to the road, aiming to push its winning streak to eight on Jan. 3.
