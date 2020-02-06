The Princeton boys basketball team has a new all-time steals leader. Tate Laabs was able to pass James Flicek’s total of 229 on Jan. 10 in a win over Big Lake.
Laabs, being former teammates with Flicek and learning a thing or two from him, knows the weight of the accomplishment. “It means a lot,” said Laabs. “James had it (steals record) last year and we were neck and neck through most of my career. He (Fliecek) taught me a lot of what I know defensively and being able to show that I can do it on my own is huge,” continued the senior guard.
Laabs already has racked up 81 steals on the season and averages over four steals per game, putting his record setting career total at 263 on the year with seven regular -season games and playoffs remaining ensuring that his record will stand for a while.
Teammate and fellow senior Cody Miller is more than happy to have that defensively threat on his team. “It’s really nice knowing you have that big of a threat, he’s a terror on defense,” stated Miller.
Laabs not only can steal the ball with his aggressive defensive play as he can also score, rebound and block shots as well as being the point guard for a team that averages over 80 points per game. Laabs averages 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists to go along with his four steals a game.
The accomplishment and numbers Laabs is putting up is a result of hard work and ability, as the senior said he watches more than 15 hours of film a week as well as spending countless hours in the gym working on his game.
The value of a player like Laabs is crucial as head coach Brett Cloutier had high praise for the three-year varsity player being key to the 15-3 start Princeton has gotten off to. “Tate’s basketball IQ is extremely high, his timing is so good on the defensive end. It’s something you can’t coach. He is such a student of the game and his basketball IQ is so high that he puts himself in the position to make plays on the defensive end,” said Cloutier, who in his seventh year as head coach of the Tigers.
Watching Laabs play, he is all over the place on defense, constantly getting into passing lanes, deflecting passes, baiting passes and poking away balls from guards to forwards alike.
“Sometimes we go ‘What is Tate doing?’ and he looks like he’s sagging off his guy but he’s just waiting for him to make that pass and his anticipation is so high level for a high school kid. He’s just really fun to watch on the defensive end,” explained Cloutier.
Laabs’ aggressiveness on defense isn’t a hindrance to him however, as he has yet to foul out of a game hinting at the high basketball knowledge that his coach alluded to.
Patience for Laabs, as well as that excellent and understanding of opposing players, has been what has keyed this record-breaking career. “You see what they are going to do early in the game and when they come back to it, you can be sitting on a crossover or a hesitation and knowing what they are going to do before they do it, that’s something I pride myself in, knowing who I am guarding and their repertoire,” explained Laabs on his ability to rack up steals as well as being a nuisance to opposing teams’ players offense.
With Princeton fresh off of a state appearance last year and the hot start the team is off to, the goals was set back in November for the team
“I think a really realistic goal will be to get back to that section final we just got to keep working hard. We are winning games right now and we are focusing on that one percent better every day and it is starting to show,” said Laabs, staying true to the message he gave at the start of the year.
Princeton will no doubt be a team to be reckoned with come playoffs as the defending Section 7AAA champs aim to get back to that championship game and have an opportunity to defend their title come March.
