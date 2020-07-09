Things were looking bleak for indoor sports amid the coronavirus health pandemic, but as the number of COVID-19 cases per day decrease, the opportunity to get back to normalcy has begun to present itself.
With restrictions loosening, the Princeton boys basketball team has started to practice and get back to its summer programming.
Starting on June 15, and with the district’s approval, the Tigers were able to get into the gym and get some shots up with groups no larger than 10.
Then on June 24, the team was allowed to participate in full team practices and scrimmages.
Head coach Brett Cloutier noticed how eager the kids were to get back into the gym, even if it was just for practice. “I’ve never seen guys so happy to play basketball. These kids have really been home bound for the past three month and being able to play five-on-five against their teammates, it was pretty cool.”
After the COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the remainder of Princeton’s season, Cloutier didn’t expect the opportunity to get back into the gym.
Princeton now not only has the chance to practice but have possible games. “We all kind of thought we wouldn’t be able to anything all summer where things we at in April and early May and being able to get our kids back in the gym in a safe manor has been really enjoyable,” Cloutier said.
COVID-19 led to Princeton missing out on the chance to play in the Class AAA State Tournament.
Princeton will have the opportunity to play games outside of the community starting July 22 until Aug. 7 with the district’s approval.
The summer will be different from previous years, where the team plays five to six tournaments, but Cloutier will take it. “It’s better than nothing,” he said.
With basketball being an indoor sport, and athletes being in close proximity to each other, the chance to catch COVID-19 is still there.
The Tigers, along with help from Princeton Community Education, have a plan to handle any COVID-19 risk if a a team-related outbreak occurs.
Working with Ryan Fay, football head coach, the Princeton program has developed a practice plan to shut everything down for seven days. Athletes would be checked for symptoms, with the individual in question following a protocol that is suggested.
The facility that was used by the individual would be shut down and deep cleaned, and the program reevaluated after the seven-day time frame.
Princeton’s girls’ basketball team and the volleyball team have also been practicing using similar protocols.
As for what the future holds for the Minnesota State High School League and its sports season, it’s hard to tell what will happen moving forward.
Cloutier believes that if the proper protocol is taken, the COVID-19 risk is low for the athletes as well as everyone else involved. “No one wants to get sick during this pandemic, but at the same time, kids are itching to get out and get active. If we can be safe about it and the state is comfortable with it, the community is willing to do it and coaches are willing to do it,” he said.
