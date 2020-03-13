Last season, the Princeton boys basketball team broke an 80-year drought by advancing to the Class 3A State Tournament. Needless to say, it did not take another 80 years as the Tigers were able to defeat Hermantown 67-64 Thursday night, sealing their second straight season as Section 7AAA champs.
The No. 1 seeded Tigers and second seeded Hawks battled back and forth in the first half with Cody Miller of Princeton dueling with Peter Soumis of Hermantown as Miller led the Tigers with 15 points to Soumis' 22. Despite Soumis’ big first half, the Tigers were able to hold the slimmest of leads, going into the half with a 37-36 lead.
Back for the second half, it was much of the same, with the Hawks taking a brief lead at 45-43 with over 13 minutes left in the game. Princeton would respond with a 14-2 run and grabbed a lead it would not relinquish.
Although never trailing again in the contest, Hermantown was able to trim the Tigers’ lead to a single point three times including twice in the final minute, but could not pull ahead. Princeton’s Manny Flicek and Kody Alickson both were able to knock down clutch free throws, giving the Tigers’ a three-point lead, as Soumis’ desperation three-pointer to force overtime fell short, giving victory to Princeton.
Miller finished with 25 points, while Alickson added 15 points. Hadyn Stay chipped in 14 points in the victory. Hermantown’s Soumis had 37 in the loss.
The win moves the Tigers to 25-4 and sets up a trip to the MSHSL State Tournament for Princeton. The tournament is still set to begin on March 18, but the MSHSL is still deciding whether or not to hold the event with COVID-19 being a threat.
