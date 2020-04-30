Debra Gray of Bremer Bank in Princeton is ready for the next stage of her life to begin and after 45 years and 11 months working, she will retire on May 1.
After starting with the bank back when it was known as the Princeton State Bank, Gray is ready to move on. “I knew I was ready for the next stage of my life,” said Gray on the decision to retire. She also wants to see more of her family and help with grandkids.
Gray started with the bank as a bookkeeper when she was 16, held several other positions in her time with the bank and will retire as a consumer banker.
Mark Oleen, who works with Gray as a Consumer Banker Manager, knows that the bank will notice the absence of Gray. “Debbie is the person associated with the bank. When someone calls, they ask for Debbie. She will be missed, we have a plan to move forward without her, but you can’t replace people. We will have to adjust,” stated Oleen. “She does things second nature that we don’t even think about.”
Gray will also miss Bremer and look fondly back upon the interactions she had with her co-workers and customers the most. “I have worked with and met some really great people over the years. I will truly miss talking to them and helping them,” said Gray.
Now entering retirement, Gray will look forward to spending more time with her family as well committing more time for herself. Gray said that she will be spending her days camping, traveling, gardening, spending more time with the family and friends and doing house projects that she has wanted to do for a long time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.