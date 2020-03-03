Sports P Archery Feb. 22.jpg

The Princeton archery team poses after a first place finish at the Milaca Invite on Feb. 15. 

 Submitted Photo

The Princeton Tigers’ high school archery team was able to secure a first place finish with a score of 3373 at the OWL Open on Feb. 22 in St. Paul.

Princeton’s Jake Whitcomb came in first place with his score of 292 for boys followed Sam Deglman at fourth place with a 291. Merissa Whitcomb came in third with a 287.

 Ava Noehre placed first at the middle school category with 288 while Rachel Brockhouse grabbed first with a 268 at the elementary level.

Peter Boudreaux and Isabella Mongeau each had top five finishes as well.

Other top ten finishers include for high school include Emily Kutzler at sixth place with a 284, Grant Alkire eighth-place with a 283 and Dillon Taylor ninth-place with a 281. Nicholas Wolfsteller grabbed seventh-place with a 280 in middle school while Adriana Miu placed seventh with a 234 for elementary.

The Tigers will now head to Becker on March 7 for the Becker Meltdown.  

Load comments