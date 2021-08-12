Princeton native Jason Betzler has been obsessed with walleye since a young age. “I’ve been addicted to them since I was six, seven years of age,” said the avid angler.
That love for the fish paid off for Betzler and teammate Mike Christensen as the duo was able to win the final Minnesota Division AIM Weekend Walleye Series Warrior Boats/Musky House Marine Open out of 86 teams in Duluth on Aug. 1. The winners cashed out $9,500 for the finish.
In the catch, photo and release format, the pair netted five walleye totaling 28.07 pounds, averaging over five and a half pound per fish at the tournament held on St. Louis River and Lake Superior by Duluth.
Hailing from Princeton, it was new for Betzler to be looking for walleye on Lake Superior. “I had fished there some for lake trout and salmon and such in the spring but never Walleye fished there,” he said.
That unfamiliarity did not hinder the pair as they soon found out they were hauling in over twice as many walleyes as their competitors using a trolling method featuring Bandits lures among other baits said Betzler.
Even with landing fish after fish, Betzler and Christensen weren’t sure where they would finish in the large field. “We didn’t think we were going to win, even after we weighed in, we didn’t think we had the winning fish but we knew we were going to compete pretty good,” Betzler said.
Being able to take home the victory on the waters that Betzler had never fished looking for walleye was a big accomplishment to the fisherman. “It’s pretty special,” he said.
Though being unfamiliar with walleye fishing on Lake Superior, Betzler is by no means a novice to tournament fishing for the fish he almost exclusively looks for as he has had a career spanning 20 years.
Those 20 years include a couple other first place finishes with one of those finishes netted Betzler a boat back in 2007.
As for what makes Walleye so special for Betzler is the difference in fishing for the species. “Walleye are a deeper structure fish and you are able to hunt them on your electronics. It’s kind of somewhat like hunting,” he said.
Now with the tournament fishing season winding down, Betzler and his team shift their focus to the AIM State Championship which will be held on Lake of the Woods in Baudette, Minnesota starting on Aug. 20.
Sitting currently at fourth place in the standings, the teams hopes to finish top five in the state event. “We are hoping for a top five but we are expecting to compete for top 15 for sure,” said Betzler.
As for fishing for the walleye on Lake of the Woods, Betzler is no stranger to the body of water.
Having that experience on the lake, Betzler and his team knows that doesn’t necessarily mean success. “It’s a 50-50 deal, going to Lake Superior we were wide open minded to try anything and then when you go to Lake of the Woods, it’s hard to forget what you had success with.”
In order to be successful, Betzler will have to do what he’s grown up doing; fish for walleye. “You got to be walleye fishing, you have to be pretty flexible and pay attention to what the fish want, not how you want to fish them,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.