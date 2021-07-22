In the sport of baseball, sometimes the hits just don’t fall.
The Princeton Post 216 Legion Baseball team was reminded of that the hard way during the Princeton Legion Baseball Tournament as the team was only able to score five runs in three games, falling to Elk River, 4-1, defeating Spring Lake Park, 3-1 before closing with a 5-1 loss against Marshall in the Consolation Championship game over the weekend at Solheim Field in Princeton.
“We played okay but we didn’t do a lot offensively in the tournament,” said Legion Head Coach Troy Kinney on the offensive output by the Tigers in the three games.
Starting with their opening game against Elk River, hits were hard to come by for the Tigers, with many hard hit balls unfortunately leading to outs for the host team.
With Post 216 ace on the mound in Mitchell Krone, Princeton found itself trailing 1-0 after two innings of play before finding some offense in the bottom of the third when a double by Cam Jensen followed by a single by Mason Beltrand tied the game at one apiece going to the top of the fourth.
The Elks would waste no time retaking the lead as a two out RBI triple followed by a wild pitch gave Elk River the 3-1 advantage.
From there, Princeton would not be able to solve the Elk’s pitching, struggling to find scoring opportunities to try to tie the game.
After adding another run in the top of the sixth inning off of Krone, the Elk’s would close the door on the Tigers’ and take the game 4-1 thus sending Post 216 to the consolation bracket.
Krone finished with three strikeouts and three walks to go along with two earned runs and the loss on the night in six plus innings of work. Daniel Minks was able to get the final two outs of the game on the mound.
Princeton defeats Spring Lake Park
Back in action on July 17 taking on Spring Lake Park with a trip to the consolation championship on the line, the Tigers got a masterful performance from Kevin Rahe on the mound to propel Princeton past the Panthers.
Rahe was able to go the distance, striking out four while only allowing a single run on just under 70 pitches.
Offensively, Zach Schroeder paced the Tigers at the plate with three hits and a run scoring double that put Post 216 ahead while Ryan Brown and Ryan Krone each had two hits in the victory.
Tigers fall to Marshall
Back with the consolation championship on the line against Marshall, the opposing Tigers were able to jump all over Princeton leading 5-0 after just two innings.
“We came out slow and sloppy those first two innings,” said Kinney.
That lead proved to be all Marshall would need as it coasted to the win.
With the loss, Marshall claimed the consolation title, while Princeton dropped to 16-7 on the year.
Elsewhere in the bracket
On the winners’ side of the bracket, Rogers was able to advance to the championship game as it would face Grand Rapids with the Princeton Legion Tournament title on the line.
With the game being tied 2-2 after five innings, Rogers would explode offensively, bringing the game to an early end at 12-2 and claiming the top finish in the tournament.
In the third place game, Elk River was able to defeat Hutchinson to go 2-1 for the weekend.
Sub State begins for Post 216
With the Princeton Legion Tournament in the rearview mirror for Post 216, they now must shift their focus to the Sub State 13 Playoffs.
To find success in the postseason for the Tigers, they will have to continue to pitch and play defense the way they have been so far this season said Kinney. “We have to continue to pitch it well, not give away any free stuff and make teams earn it,” he said, adding better hitting than this past weekend will also be key.
Going 16-7 for the season, the Tigers were able to grab the second seed and earn a first round bye as they will face the winner of North Branch and the Minneapolis Laker, who played July 20 at Solheim Field.
The Tigers would face the winner of that game on July 21.
Starting that contest on the mound will once again be Mitchell Krone, who looks to attack the strike zone and give his defense the chance to make plays. “I am just looking to stay focused and throw strikes and let the guys behind me help me out to give us the first win of many in our final stretch,” said Krone.
Solheim Field will host all of the Sub State 13 Playoffs.
