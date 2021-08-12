The Princeton Panthers were in a tight spot.
After suffering a 7-5 loss to the Hinckley Knights in the Quarterfinals of the Region 1C Minnesota Townball tournament on Aug. 8 at Solhiem Field in Mark Park, the Panthers were presented a long path to a possible state berth as Princeton would have to win four straight contests to secure a trip to prestigious playoffs.
Standing in the way of that first win was the Eastern Minny League South Division opponent in the St. Francis Silverbacks with a win or go home situation existing.
Thanks to a monster pitching performance by the Panthers’ Sam Archer, Princeton would live to play another day, defeating the Silverbacks 5-1 in a 10 inning affair on Aug. 9 to advance the host team to the next weekend of play.
Being handed the ball in the big moment, Archer didn’t shy away from the implications of the contest.
In fact, Archer enjoys the added pressure by the playoff atmosphere. “You just kind of bear down, I always like to have the ball in those kind of games. It’s always fun; the competitive juices get flowing a little bit more in those type of games,” said the Princeton pitcher.
Archer used that energy from the contest to pitch his best game of the season so far, going the distance in the 10 inning game, allowing no earned runs while striking out 13 Silverbacks in the dominant showing on the mound while Princeton’s bats awoke for four runs in the top of the tenth to secure the victory.
Panthers’ Manager John Patnode saw early that Archer was on his game and wasn’t going to take the ball out of his hands, even with the contest going into extra innings. “Sam is the anomaly where he has four pitches and he commands all four of those pitches and he did throughout that whole ball game. There was no way we were going to take him out, that’s for sure,” said Patnode.
Before the stage was set for Archer’s masterful work toeing the rubber, the Panthers opened their town ball tournament with a rematch against the Hinckley Knights, having dropped the first contest 5-4 back on June 9.
The second match up was similar to the first according to Patnode, where the Panthers were able to get hits but failed to capitalize on the baserunners. “We got a lot of hits but what you need to get is guys hitting when it is timely. We left a lot of guys stranded,” he said.
Remaining scoreless through the first few innings, Hinckley was able to get the bats going off of Princeton starter Tanner Kinney, plating three runs in the fourth while adding two more in the fifth to maintain a 5-0 advantage.
The Panthers would quickly cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth by putting up four runs of their own to bring lead to just a single run at 5-4 going into the sixth inning.
In the top of the sixth, the Knights would once again add two more runs off of Kinney, building their lead back up to 7-4.
Keyed with the good hitting Hinckley team were a few untimely errors that led to runs for the visiting Knights. “Hinckley is a great hitting team, so if you give them extra base runners and give them the opportunity, they will seize the chance,” said Patnode.
Princeton would add a run in the bottom of the eighth but that would be it as the comeback attempt fell short with the Panthers being sent to the loser’s bracket in the double elimination tournament.
Kinney picked up the loss on the mound allowing seven runs, five earned with five walks and four strikeouts while pacing Princeton at the plate with three hits.
The loss set up the contest against St. Francis, who fell earlier that day to the Mora Blue Devils by a 3-2 score.
Princeton propels to victory
Back in action the following day to take on the Silverbacks, the Panthers were able to quickly take the lead thanks to Archer helping his own cause with a run scoring single in the top of the first inning.
That RBI single would be the only run score until the bottom of the ninth when St. Francis was able to take advantage of an error, tying the game at one apiece.
Heading into extras, Princeton wasted no time to retake the lead adding four runs, aided largely by a Jake Carlson double that scored two with the Panthers grabbing the four run cushion heading to the bottom of the frame.
Carlson finished with three hits on the day leading the Panthers.
Retaking the mound, Archer was able to once again send down the Silverbacks wrapping up his stellar performance on the bump.
“That was the best my arm felt all year. With it being playoffs right now, it’s probably a good time for that to happen,” said Archer adding that this was the first year he had entered into the townball season without pitching at the college level before joining the Panthers. “It took a while to get my arm back in shape,” he continued.
Though prevailing with the victory, the Panthers still struggled to manufacture runs as the team scored five runs on 13 hits.
The win moved Princeton’s overall record to 14-7 on the year.
Busy weekend looms
Extending their season to see another day, the Panthers will continue their quest to advance to a state tournament, first taking on the Quamba Cubs on Saturday, Aug. 12.
In order to keep winning, Princeton knows exactly what they must do. “We have to get up early and hit often and not just hit but plate some guys. Baseball is simple, we just have to get the guys over the plate and make the routine plays,” said Patnode.
If Princeton is able to win, it will move on to play the winner of Mora and East Bethel later that day before possibly returning the next day to try to extend its season even further.
The Panthers need to win three more contests if they hope to advance to state while a loss will end Princeton’s season.
