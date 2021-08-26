Heading into the first round of the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C State Tournament, the Princeton Panthers would be relying on starter Damon Rademacher on the bump to decide the fate of the team.
Taking on the St. Stephen Steves, Rademacher entered the game confident, using a strategy he learned from toeing the rubber for the Gustavus Gusties. “Honestly I went in with the mindset that I’m the best pitcher in the state. Not that I think I actually am but that’s one thing that we talk about down at school. If you don’t go out on the mound with the mindset that you’re the best pitcher in the world, you won’t pitch to your full ability,” said Rademacher.
Though maybe not being the best pitcher in the state, there couldn’t have been too many better on that day as Rademacher dominated St. Stephen to the tune of a complete game shutout out, pushing the Panthers over the Steves, 1-0 on Aug. 22 at the Chaska Athletic Park.
Seeing the performance Rademacher turned out did not surprise Princeton Manager John Patnode, knowing he could rely on the former Princeton Tiger pitcher to excel in given the situation. “It’s honesty what we expected from Damon (Rademacher). Last time we were in the state tournament in 2018, he did the exact same thing,” said Patnode.
With the Steves and Panthers beginning their contest to see who would advance to the second weekend of the state, both teams expected it would be a race to score first.
“I knew it would be a race to the first run. Being the state tourney everybody throws an ace so it’s all about who can score first,” said Rademacher.
Having the added pressure to score first, both teams’ pitcher came out the gates ready to answer the call, as Rademacher’s counterpart in Landon Lunser was able to match his performance early on in the pitchers’ duel.
As the game wore on, both teams saw opportunities to score but neither could capitalize with Rademacher and Lunser both dancing out of danger to keep the game scoreless.
Rademacher worked through multiple scoring chance for the Steves, shutting down opportunities of two runners on base in the third inning, bases loaded in the fourth, runners on first and second with no outs in the sixth and runners on the corners in the seventh to keep the tied at zero.
Working out of the jam in the top half of the inning and going into the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers used the momentum of escaping the tough situation to capitalize.
Panther’s Daniel Voce started off the inning hot with a leadoff double off of Lunser followed by a sacrifice bunt by Rademacher to move Voce to third.
Presented the great scoring opportunity, pinch hitter Jake Oakes came through clutch for Princeton with the go-ahead run scoring single to give the Panthers the 1-0 advantage.
Pulling ahead with Rademacher dealing was the sign Patnode needed to confirm leaving his starting pitcher in to go the duration of the contest. “That solidified things, he was ready to go the distance and we had all the confidence in the world to give him the ball and let him go with it,” said Patnode.
Rademacher was able to close out the game, finishing the eighth and ninth innings without allowing the Steves to rally, sealing the win for Princeton.
Letting Rademacher to pitch his way to the victory was the velocity with his fastball early followed by a sharp slider that got him through the later innings. “In the first few innings my fastball was feeling good and as the game got later I didn’t have the same juice so I had to trust my slider,” he said, as the righty finish his day with seven strikeouts, scattering seven hits, a walk and three hit batters in the shutout.
Voce finished his day at the plate with two hits total, as he was joined by Sam Archer who had two hits of his own to pace Princeton.
With the win, the Panthers improved to 18-8 while advancing to play again.
The win for Princeton was the team’s first in the state tournament since 2007, a 3-1 win over the Cannon Falls Bears.
Being able to pick up the win for the Panthers’ was huge not only to the Princeton program but to the Eastern Minny League as well, explained Patnode. “It was big not just for our team but our region in general. It felt really good to get that first win to represent the region. We have heard a lot of talk from some different leagues and some teams that used to be in our league, calling us soft. It made it all the sweeter to get that victory,” he said.
Staying alive in the tournament now presents Princeton with a new challenge.
Up next for the Panthers will be the winners of Region 11A, in the Watkins Clippers, who come into the game with a 15-2 record for the year.
In order to get past the Clippers, Patnode believes it will come down to timely hitting. “Again it will come down to not just hitting, but those timely hits to get those runs across. We have the pitching and the pitching depth to win a game if it is close. We just have to make sure we plate those one or two runs when we have runners in scoring positions,” he said, adding that team will play small ball in hopes to give itself more opportunities to score.
The Clippers and the Panthers squared off on Aug. 28, at Lion’s Field in Waconia, with the winner advancing to the following weekend while the loser will be sent home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.