The Princeton Panther’s run at the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C State Tournament came to an end on Aug. 28 in Waconia, as the Watkins Clippers were able to blank Princeton, 5-0.
Into the contest, featuring dueling ace pitchers in Panther’s Damon Rademacher and Watkins’ Matt Geislinger runs would be hard to come by as an early run off of either starter could hold up for a victory for either team.
After a quiet top half of the first for the Panthers, the Clippers were able to advance a runner to third before Rademacher could settle in as a sac fly by Watkins’ Dan Berg brought home the game’s first run.
From there, both teams were unable to put a run off of either starter until late into the contest.
Though not scoring, Princeton was not without opportunities to tie or even take the lead off of Geislinger including runners on first and third situation with Panthers’ leading hitter, Sam Archer up to bat, but an out on the bases stopped the rally.
“We were able to get hits and runners on early but couldn’t capitalize,” said Princeton Manager John Patnode.
As the game dragged on, both pitchers were able to trade zeros until the bottom of the seventh when the Clippers were able to scrape across another run off of Rademacher, bringing the game to 2-0.
Rademacher was able to finish the seventh inning, but that would be it for the righty, wrapping up his day on the mound with two earned runs, six hits allowed and nine strikeouts.
Geislinger, however was still going strong as he powered through the top half of the eighth, putting up another zero and bringing Watkins’ bats back up to the plate.
With all the energy on the opposing side, the Clippers were able to capitalize as they greeted Archer, who took over on the mound, with three runs including a Carson Geislinger two-run double to break the game open at 5-0.
“It was a game of momentum that we were unfortunately on the losing side of,” said Patnode.
Coming back for the top of the ninth, Geislinger was able to finish off his gem, pitching the Clippers to the next weekend while sending Princeton home. Geislinger’s final line for the day included just five hits allowed to go along with nine punchouts for the game while only walking one in the victory while Rademacher took the tough-luck loss.
With the defeat, Princeton finished the year at 18-9.
Though failing to advance further into the tournament, it doesn’t make the season any less successful said Patnode. “It doesn’t take away from our season. It was a great season with great guys and great accomplishments for everybody,” he said, as the year included an Eastern Minny South Division title as well as the team’s first win at state since 2007.
Now heading into the offseason for the Panthers’, Patnode believes that if Princeton can keep its young nucleus of players together, it can be in a position to be back at the State Tournament. “We have young team, that if our core remains intact, I think we are just entering into our prime,” he said.
