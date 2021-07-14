Entering into the Princeton Panthers’ latest contest, a July 11 match up against the Ramsey Renegades, the Panthers’ offense was on fire, putting up 31 runs in their last two games to stretch their winning streak to three games.
Princeton’s bats were able to stay hot against Ramsey, putting up another hitting clinic on the way to a 9-3 win over the Renegades at Solheim Field, as the win was the team’s fourth in as many contests.
Though the Panthers were able to put up another nine runs, the game versus Ramsey was a pitchers’ duel early as a lone run by the opposing Renegades in the top of the second off of Princeton starter, Luke Hallbeck was the only offense either team could muster going into the bottom of the sixth.
That’s when the Panthers’ bats woke up as Hallbeck was able to help his own cause with a run-scoring single to tie the game at one apiece.
The Panthers wouldn’t stop there as they would go on to add another three more runs thanks to hits by Dan Voce and Gehrig Scheffel, with Princeton pulling ahead at 4-1.
Princeton would add two runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth to claim a comfortable lead at 9-1 going into the Renegades’ last chance to tie the game up.
Ramsey would scrape across two runs but that would be it as Ethan Beltrand was able to get the last out and bring the contest to an end.
Hallbeck earned the victory on the mound with his six innings of one-run ball, while also picking up three punchouts along the way. Tanner Kinney was able to pitch a scoreless seventh and eighth while Beltrand closed the game out, allowing two runs.
At the plate, many Panthers contributed to the late inning offensive explosion as Princeton tallied 16 hits for the game. Scheffel led the attack with three hits of his own while five other Panthers each picked up two hits in the victory.
With the fourth win in a row for the Panthers, they now sit atop the Eastern Minny South Division at 10-4 while Ramsey dropped to 3-7 for the season.
During the four-game winning streak, Princeton has now racked up 47 runs while slashing 58 hits during the stretch.
Hoping to keep their winning ways alive, the Panther prepared for a visit by the Braham Snappers on July 14 before a big game against the second-placed team in the division loomed on July 19 as a trip to take on the St. Francis Silverback awaited.
