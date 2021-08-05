After securing their spot in the Region 1C Tournament by clinching first in the Eastern Minny South Division, the Princeton Panthers were set to enter into a long layoff as the Panthers possibly could have faced a 17-day stretch of no competition.
In order to avoid that scenario, Princeton scheduled two contests against some tougher, Class B opponents as it would host the Andover Aces on July 27 followed by a trip to take on the Anoka Bucs at Castle Field on Aug. 1.
Though avoiding the 17-day gap between games, the Panthers were not able to continue upon their seven-game winning streak falling to the Aces, 11-4 at Solheim Field paired with a 10-0 loss to Anoka.
“There’s a reason why they are Class B and there’s a reason why we wanted to play them,” said Princeton Panthers Manager John Patnode, on taking on the tougher opponents to prepare for the postseason tournament.
Facing the Aces in the first game of the two against the teams in a class above, Andover was able to score a run or more in the first six innings of the game as they maintained an 8-3 lead over Princeton after six innings of play.
From there, the Aces would coast to the 11-4 lead sending the Panthers to their first loss since June 27.
Picking up the loss on the mound was Ethan Beltrand, who was able to go three innings, allowing three runs and picking up one strikeout.
Two Princeton Panthers had two hit days at the plate as Dan Voce and Aaron Ogdahl paced the offense while Austin Fadness poked one out for a solo home run in the loss.
Panthers fall to Bucs
Looking to bounce back after suffering the loss to Andover, the Panthers fell behind early against Anoka and could not rebound, in the 10-0 shutout defeat.
The Princeton bats were shut down on the day, only managing two hits in the lopsided defeat.
Panthers’ Sam Archer took the loss on the mound going five innings and giving up five runs to pair with four strikeouts.
Princeton will now enter into the postseason with a record of 13-6.
Though falling in both contests, Patnode said the losses provided a good lesson for the team as the Region 1C Tournament awaits. “A big piece of it is not thinking too much of yourself than you actually are. After playing those games, guys realized that no matter where we finished in our region, we still have to work. We are not unbeatable and when it comes time, we still have to get the job done,” he said.
Postseason begins
Closing their regular season, the Panthers are now able to shift their focus to the Region 1C Tournament which will be hosted by Princeton at Solheim Field in Mark Park.
Having the entire tournament be held at Solheim Field, Patnode hopes the home field can provide an extra edge in the tough games that are on the way. “We are hoping that we will have an advantage in terms of our home crowd, a bigger turn out that can help fire us up for those important games.”
With their successful regular season, the Panthers were able to lock up a high seed going into the tournament.
“We are the second seed in the region, we are really hopeful at getting one of the two bids out of regions here,” said Patnode on the seed the Panthers received.
Grabbing the second seed, Princeton will take on the seventh-seeded Hinckley Knights, who will enter into the tournament at 20-12 on the year.
The two teams met earlier this year back on June 9, resulting in a tight 5-4 win for the Knights.
In order to make it past Hinckley in the rematch of the pair, Patnode knows the team will have to execute to advance. “Hinckley is a great team and they are a great team historically. They are going to hit; our pitchers will have to be spot on in order to win that game,” he said adding that the Princeton offense will also have to be ready to face some good pitching.
If able to get past the Knights, the Panthers will face the winner of the Mora Blue Devils and the St. Francis Silverbacks the next day while a loss will send Princeton to the loser’s bracket presenting a long road back to a possible state berth.
“You really want to win that first weekend,” said Patnode.
Receiving the top seed in the field was the Isanti Redbirds, winners of the Eastern Minny Central division while holding a 25-5 record. The Redbirds will face the winner of East Bethel Bandits and Chisago Lake Bulldogs play-in game.
The last contest will pit the North Branch Nighthawks against the Quamba Cubs in the four and five seed match up.
Panthers battle Knights
The Princeton Panthers and Hinckley Knights will square off on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8:00 p.m. as the winner advanced to play at 8 p.m. the following day. The loser of the contest also played Aug. 8, but at 2 p.m. with their season on the line in the double elimination tournament.
