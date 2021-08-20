The gauntlet was laid out in front of the Princeton Panthers.
In order to accomplish their season goal of advancing to the state tournament, the Panthers would have to win three more contests in the Region 1C Townball Tournament before suffering a loss while taking on three more formidable Eastern Minny opponents.
With the odds stacked against Princeton, the host team of the tournament was able to answer the call, defeating the Quamba Cubs 11-1, beating the East Bethel Bandits 8-3 on Aug. 14 before returning to get revenge on Hinckley via a 4-1 win to lock up a trip to the MBA Class C Baseball State Tournament the next day.
After locking up the trip to state, Princeton and the Isanti Redbirds squared off for seeding in the state tournament after the Hinckley game, seeing the Redbirds blowout the Panthers, 16-1 in seven innings.
All contests were played at Solheim Field in Mark Park.
Being able to rally to advance to the state tournament after suffering an opening round loss was huge to Princeton as it would have been a letdown after the strong season to not reach their goal said Panthers’ Manager John Patnode. “We would have been really disappointed if we did not make our goal of making it to state, especially with the team we had this season,” said Patnode.
Key to the Panthers’ run through the loser’s bracket was pitching depth and timely hitting according to Patnode. “We are probably one of the few teams in our region to be able to do what we did; we had pitchers do a really great job of getting it done and our guys got it done at the plate.”
Starting off that showing of good hitting and pitching was Princeton’s first contest on the second weekend of play in the region tournament against Quamba.
Knowing they would have to come through with runners on base early in the game, the Panthers were able to do just that was they broke open a 1-1 contest with three runs in the third followed by six more in the fourth to balloon their lead to nine coming into the top of the fifth inning.
Those 10 runs would be all Princeton starter Sam Archer would need as the righty finished his time on the mound completing six innings, allowing one unearned run with eight punchouts on the night to pick up the victory.
Leading at 10-1 coming into the bottom of the seventh, the Panthers’ bats were able to add one more run to end the game by mercy rule in seven innings to further advance in the bracket.
Jake Oakes led at the plate for Princeton with two hits while Archer added two of his own in the blowout.
Panthers lock up Bandits
Returning to action just moments later after defeating the Cubs, East Bethel awaited to try to punch their ticket to the next day of action.
Princeton turned to hurler, Luke Hallbeck to dispatch the Bandits and keep the Panthers’ season alive.
However, the Bandits were able to get to the righthander early, striking first in the contest as they jumped out to the early 1-0 lead after the top of the first.
Princeton would quickly respond to score two runs of its own to pull ahead in the high stakes contest.
The two teams would trade punches, but would find themselves tied going into the bottom of the sixth.
In their half of the sixth, the Panthers would pull ahead for good as Archer would double in a run to go ahead as apart of a two run inning.
Princeton would add three more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth while holding East Bethel scoreless to propel themselves to within a game of the state tournament.
Hallbeck was able to pick up the win against the Bandits, going six innings, allowing three runs and striking out six and walking five while Tyson Dusosky closed the game out with three shutout innings.
Offensively, four Panthers each had two hits while Archer and Aaron Ogdahl each had two runs batted in.
Earning the win gave Princeton the chance to knock off Hinckley with a state berth on the line the following day.
Princeton knocks off Knights
Given the third chance of the year to pick up the win against the Knights, the Panthers were able to come through against Hinckley thanks to a stellar pitching performance by Damon Rademacher.
Having Rademacher return to the Princeton team after his stint with the Willmar Stingers of the Northwoods League, provided huge for the Panthers as a complete game victory over Hinckley earned the home team the trip to the revered state tournament.
With both teams scoring a single run in the fifth inning, it took until the bottom of the eighth before another run was scored as Princeton’s Ogdahl had the go-ahead single as part of a three run inning while Rademacher closed the door in the ninth to push the team to victory.
Added with Rademacher’s performance on the mound was the aura the pitcher brings to the team on and off the field that helped Princeton pick up its fourth win in a row. “It was huge having Rademacher back, not just as a pitcher. He is a big energy starter for our team; it’s really great to have him in the dugout and on the field,” said Patnode.
Picking up the victory secured the Panthers a trip to the state tournament, the team’s first since 2018.
Panthers run out of gas against Isanti
Playing their fourth game in two days for seeding at state, Princeton took on the Redbirds. The Panthers were dispatched by a 13 run bottom of the third by Isanti, giving Princeton the second seed out of Region 1.
“They are a great team, it’s not by chance they are where they are,” said Patnode on the loss.
Though falling by the large margin, there was a bright spot to be taken from the game said Patnode. “We were the only team to score a run against Isanti the whole tournament,” he said.
Tanner Kinney took the loss for Princeton, allowing 11 runs against the Redbirds.
With the loss, the Panthers will head into the state tournament at 17-8 while Isanti will do the same at 29-5.
MBA Class C Baseball State Tournament
Following the completion of the Region 1C Tournament, the Panthers began preparations for the MBA Class C Baseball State Tournament, starting with drafting of pitchers from the Eastern Minny League.
The Panthers selected Chase Oslin of the Quamba Cubs along with Ben Sickler and Brady Johnson of the Hinckley Knights.
“We drafted some pitchers that we hope will come join us in the future games and be a part of a more capitalizing season,” said Patnode on the acquisitions.
With the extra arms added to the mix, the Panthers will now prepare for their opponent, the St. Stephen Steves, the fourth seed from Region 8.
The Steves hail from the Victory League and enter into the contest with a 16-9 record.
Having the added gravity of playing at the state tournament in what will be the first time for many Panthers’ players, how the team handles the pressure will be key to how they preform said Patnode. “This is their first year at the state tournament and there will be some nervousness that comes with it but if we jump out early and get ahead, things can relax. We are the kind of team that if we can relax, we are really at our best,” he said.
Princeton and St. Stephen squared off in the first round of the MBA Class C Baseball State Tournament on Aug. 22 at the Chaska Athletic Field.
A win will advance the Panthers to the next weekend of play while a loss will end the team’s season.
