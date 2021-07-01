Art shows may be just a fun activity for many people, but local artists rely on them to sell their art. When the pandemic shutdown in-person meetings, artists from the area had to figure out how to keep selling while also balancing their regular lives.
Some artists had to put their head down and get through, others managed to stay afloat online and some see the shift to virtual sales as a new opportunity.
Amy Cunningham, of Princeton, is an artist and teacher. She focuses primarily on portraits.
“I specialize in taking black and white vintage photographs and turning them into full-color oil portraits,” Cunningham said.
While oil painting is her current medium, Cunningham also spent a few years in blown glass, pottery and stained glass. Her business is called Art by Amy Cunningham, but selling art is not Cunningham’s primary source of income.
Cunningham started almost two decades ago teaching art in Zimmerman, and she teaches art classes out of her home. She also tutors customers.
Bud Bullivant, who lives just outside Princeton, specializes in unique sculptures that look like line-art come to life.
“They’re wire sculptures that are basically a three-dimensional drawing,” Bullivant said.
Bullivant is a retired teacher who started his Etsy shop selling sculptures in 2010. Before that he taught the wire sculpture as one of his lessons.
“For many years the kids would say ‘these are really cool, you should sell them,’” Bullivant said. “After 20 years of hearing that — I was kind of a slow learner — but I decided to give it a try.”
While the sculptures are much of what Bullivant does these days, they only supplement his retirement income. While Bullivant makes all the artwork, his wife, Joan, runs just about all of the business side of the joint effort.
Yvonne Herrmann, who lives near Foreston, makes abstract and fine detail art in a variety of mediums, including oil paints, watercolor and ink on paper, which she displays through her business Herrmann’s Hang-ups. She also teaches watercolor classes and how to mix paint online through Zoom. She’s turning the pandemic into an opportunity to shift to online sales.
Art show intermission
The pandemic hit Cunningham pretty hard. She does a lot of her business at art shows, where usually an artist has to pay a year in advance for their spot, she said.
“All of our shows were canceled last year,” Cunningham said. “We didn’t get to do any shows, so therefore we sold very little art. My bottom line income dropped, I would say, probably 85%.”
She had also purchased large amounts of bulk materials in preparation for those shows. But she had nowhere to sell her art to make up for those sunk costs.
Cunningham does sell some art at shows, but most of her work is custom and these shows are key for her to make the connections that lead to orders, she said.
“I’m a portrait artist, so I can’t just sell other people’s families,” Cunningham said.
She had to take a break from portraiture because of the stress of making sure her painting is exactly right.
“When you create portraits for people of their loved ones, that’s pretty intense, because they know those people. They remember what they were like, and you don’t know them at all,” Cunningham said.
But that’s not all, because she also works as a teacher Cunningham struggled with burnout when she had to revamp her curriculum for online class. That stress also hurt her own creativity.
What is currently Cunningham’s studio turned into her school office for awhile. She had filled it with bins of material brought back from the school because she didn’t know when she could go back for them, she said.
To help deal with the stress of the pandemic, Cunningham took time to do something small like painting her nails or trying new makeup, she said. She also got back into reading to take a break from the constant challenges of distance-learning requirements.
Other artists, like Bullivant, weathered the storm through a pre-established online presence, though he still misses the in-person nature of art shows.
During the summer of 2020, all but two of the shows Bullivant had planned to go to were canceled. But Bullivant’s online presence meant he still saw customers.
“I think a lot of the people that would have gone to art festivals still did business with me through my website,” Bullivant said. “And I don’t know if they were the customers that would have been at art festivals or not, but we did manage to ride out the storm, as it were.”
The online sales helped maintain Bullivant’s work, meaning he did not see too much loss from the canceled shows.
Normally Bullivant would attend a few art festivals each month during the summer. So he had inventory for a big summer of sales, but that summer never happened. They instead stayed home and sold most of the pieces online.
He did, however, attend a few online events. Bullivant described the ones he attended as hit or miss. While he could sell a couple thousand dollars worth of art over a weekend at an art fair, a week of online sales did not always match that. Though over time, online sales tended to be more frequent and he sold more sculptures per order, according to Bullivant.
“Instead of selling one here and one there, sometimes we would sell five or eight,” Bullivant said. “We had some purchases that were pretty generous amounts of stuff, so that kind of made up for it.”
Bullivant said he wasn’t sure if that uptick of online sales was directly related to the pandemic or if it would have been the same even if he could have made it to the shows.
While he kept afloat without them, Bullivant still missed the personal connection he had at art fairs. A lot of times a customer would enter his booth and find something they had a perfect spot for or could buy as a gift for someone else.
“There’s something special about the interaction with the public,” Bullivant said.
Bullivant was concerned that holding big art festivals could lead to outbreaks of COVID-19, but thought the country was moving in a positive direction. He did expect that the shows he attends this summer will enforce some kind of precautions against spreading the virus.
“We have to move ahead to a certain point, but we have to continue to think about how we’re going to make sure that we’re not creating more of a problem than we want,” Bullivant said.
Having been vaccinated, Bullivant was not worried for his personal safety, but was concerned that members of the public may not follow all the rules. That said, he suspected that if things go smoothly, this summer could be a really good season because the regulars have missed art festivals for a year.
The show must go on(line)
For someone like Cunningham, selling online just isn’t very appealing.
“I know for me personally doing online selling kills my creativity,” Cunningham said. “I can’t even make art if I just spent three hours trying to figure out how to navigate the internet.”
She prefers doing things in-person, saying that it helps foster camaraderie between artists and opens people up to new experiences.
“I would much rather have a room full of people and we’re all making a giant mess together,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said she hopes that the in-person connections she is used to making stick around. That feeling helps new artists feel comfortable making mistakes and veterans can expect real criticism from their peers.
“There’s something really powerful about being in the room with a whole bunch of creative people, and they all think alike, and they all want the same things, and there’s that little bit of that tangible feeling in the air you know — and you become better for that,” Cunningham said.
But for artists like Herrmann, selling online is a whole new opportunity.
Herrmann has attended a variety of art shows in the area, including some international traveling shows, she said. But, the virtual shows work well for Herrmann, who has difficulty hauling her art around due to a medical condition.
When quarantine hit, Herrmann already spent a lot of time at home in her garden, where she draws from real life examples.
“I’ve really pumped out art,” Herrmann said. “I’ve done all sorts of things in all sorts of media, because, you know, there’s not a lot of other distractions.”
Her most recent work she calls “COVID art,” so named because she made it during the pandemic.
Herrmann is changing how she does business dramatically by switching to online sales, where she can sell it around the globe.
“By having it online, I can sell to the world,” Herrmann said.
One place she’s doing business is on Instagram, under the name yvonnebleedherrmann, where she noticed that some of her followers didn’t write in English, but were still able to connect through art.
“It’s like art is the same language,” Herrmann said.
One of her major supporters in the East Central Regional Arts Council, from whom she has received a handful of grants. In the past she received grants to get equipment for framing her art.
More recently Herrmann was given a resiliency grant of $600 to help set up her online presence, including helping cover the costs for the online classes she teaches. That grant also includes an art show scheduled for July 24. Another $2,500 grant came in the form of the artist mid-career grant that she received to help cover the costs for a new camera to post her art online for sale.
“When you have a higher pixel camera, you get much better color separation and detail so that I can post it online,” Herrmann said. “Otherwise it just gets all blurry and the colors don’t come across good.”
Herrmann isn’t yet making much money off her art, but she is setting up an online store at herrmannshang-ups.com.
“I believe there is a much more, greater interest in the arts coming out of this pandemic, because people realize they need to make things around them look nicer,” Herrmann said. “People run off to work and come home and run off, and they don’t pay any attention to how they live. And I think people being quarantined in their homes and needing some creative outlet and to look at something prettier on their walls — I think it’s helped the arts.”
Artwork and more information can be found for Cunningham on her Facebook page Art by Amy Cunningham. Bullivant can be found at wiredbybud.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.