Word travels fast in this era of social media and so it was last Friday that some of us in Princeton learned of the death the previous day of Dean Hansen, a 1963 grad of Princeton High School, at his home in Manhattan Beach, Calif.
A friend from St. Paul who had gotten the news via Facebook called to tell me Dean had died, I got another call, then another call, and then came an email from Steve Lindell, a native Princetonian who also lives in California, telling the group listed on the email that "our dear friend Dean" had passed away after a long struggle while recovering from a bone marrow transplant as he dealt with acute myeloid leukemia.
I first met Dean 61 years ago in the summer of 1960 when, as a player for the Princeton American Legion baseball team who hadn't attended Princeton High School as the other players had, I became a teammate of his. I was three years older and he was the young first baseman who was part of the infield that played behind me while pitching that summer.
I went off to college that fall and probably didn't talk to Dean again until the winter of 1961-62 when I watched the Princeton basketball team play a few times. During that winter a friend convinced me to visit the Arcadian, a small roadhouse just south of Princeton that was run by Dean's parents, and there was Dean, dribbling a basketball to the strains of "Sweet Georgia Brown," the theme song of the Harlem Globetrotters that was a part of their pregame warm-ups.
A few months later I was off to three years in the United States Army and while that was happening Dean graduated from Princeton High School and then received an appointment to the United States Military Academy, more commonly known as West Point. That led to a 1966 happening that had the town of Princeton buzzing as Dean and fellow West Point cadet Lindell, who became the Princeton quarterback after Dean graduated and was named all-state in the fall of 1963, played together for one season. Imagine that - two kids from the little town of Princeton playing for West Point on a national stage.
The culmination of their year together came in the annual Army-Navy game, before a national television audience on Nov. 26, when Hansen was a starting linebacker and Lindell the starting quarterback who led the Cadets to a 20-7 victory over Navy in the Army stadium that put a cap on an 8-2 season, the losses coming only to No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 14 Tennessee. I remember Lindell getting some good press after that game, a game that still commands national attention today because of the longstanding rivalry between the two military institutions.
I was visiting in Sparta, Wis., that day and watched the game on a television set at a bowling alley, proclaiming to anyone who would listen that I was friends with a linebacker and quarterback on that team. (Little did I know there was a Navy fan sitting next to me.)
Hansen, a senior, then received an invitation to the North-South game at the Orange Bowl and had an outstanding game on national TV, with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. The Arcadian that his parents owned and operated was eventually relocated to a spot northeast of Princeton (Moonshine Bar & Grill today) and for many years a blanket from that game was displayed in a case there, Dean's mother Katharine always willing to recount that game and the Army-Navy game from the 1966 season. There was a full-house banquet held at the Princeton High School gymnasium after the season, Army coach Tom Cahill attending, as well as a teammate of the Princeton guys from Minnesota.
Dean graduated from West Point in 1967 and it wasn't long before he was assigned to serve in Vietnam. He returned after his tour there, spent the required four years in the Army and then got on with his civilian life in 1971, working in Detroit for awhile, then in the Twin Cities, and finally locating to California about 40 years ago.
He came home regularly to visit family and friends. I remember a picture in the Union-Eagle from the '90s when he was here for an all-class reunion and was part of an alumni group playing basketball at the high school gym. He was, as always, in good shape and held his own with younger guys that day. In the 1961-62 season for Princeton he became the first PHS player I ever saw grab a pass from an opponent a foot or two away - not deflect it but grab it. I've seen only two other PHS players do that in 60 years of watching Princeton games.
I hadn't seen Dean for quite a few years when I heard last week that he had passed away. After his mother died he didn't visit Princeton much, his brother Al, also a Princeton quarterback who later played at UMD, also living in California. In those years when he did visit we always had good conversations and he was always the laid-back guy I had gotten to know way back when. He remained quiet and unassuming, not talking about his days as a Princeton and West Point athlete unless someone else brought up that time in his life.
So why write all of this down? First of all, two highly-respected writers I have listened to suggest that writing for yourself is the way to go about things. But much more than that, the death of someone you have known and respected, especially without having seen that person for quite awhile, makes you think, both about their life and your own. In this breakneck world of ours we go about our lives not taking time to think as much as we probably should about those near and dear to us.
Actor Michael Landon (Little Joe Cartwright on the TV series Bonanza), who died at age 55, said this: "Whatever you want to do, do it now. There are only so many tomorrows." American author Leo Buscaglia looked at death this way: "Death is a challenge. it tells us not to waste time . . . It tells us to tell each other right now that we love each other."
It's safe to say many of us have good intentions of taking time to make our feelings known to those close to us. It's also safe to say most of us don't do it enough. The Dean Hansen I knew would likely tell us not to spend much time mourning his death, nor recounting his achievements, including those of his time in the business world where he excelled. But the death of a friend can make us think about things not done and not said. It should give us a nudge to be more mindful of those in our lives who are important to us.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
April 26, 1951 - Princeton beat Cambridge in the high school baseball team's season opener, 15-2, as Bob Paulson and Jon Duckstad had doubles and Wally Lund and John Reiman hit triples.
April 26, 1956 - Retired American League umpire Nicholas "Red" Jones was to be the speaker at the annual PHS athletic banquet hosted by the Commercial Club.
April 20, 1961 - Bill Enger had a 620 and Emerick Johnson a 554 in the Tuesday league at Kenby Lanes.
April 21, 1966 - The Rum River Golf Club was about to open with social memberships sold at $12.50 per person . . . Butch Borchard had a 569 and Muriel Wiedewitsch a 558 at Kenby Lanes.
April 21, 1971 - Art Carter placed third in the open 220-yard dash at the 52-team Burnsville Relays . . . Ron Deglmann pitched six innings of shutout relief for Anoka-Ramsey Community College and Steve Davis drove in the winning run in the seventh inning. Both were 1970 PHS grads.
April 21, 1976 - Metric distances were to be used for the first time at the 14th annual Princeton Invitational track meet . . . John Dehn and Mike Ehman each won two events in an 87-42 track win over Foley . . . Junior Steve Sanborn shot a 41, with a seven on No. 9, at a golf meet in Princeton.
April 17, 1981 - Les Nelson struck out 17 in a 9-0 win over Milaca and he and batterymate Jim Belfiori each had three hits . . . Lisa Herman and Yvonne Leger each won two events in a triangular track win over Mora and Sauk Rapids.
April 17, 1986 - Princeton began the season 5-0 in baseball and beat Foley, St. Cloud Apollo (defending state champ) and Milaca, reliever Marco Voce getting the win over Apollo . . . Tami Clemensen and Karry Schmming each won two events for the track team in a triangular.
April 18, 1991 - The boys and girls track teams had their first home meet since 1988 because there was a new artificial track at John Harvey Field . . . Matt Skarohlid struck out 14 and Troy Kinney drove in four runs in a 13-4 win over Chisago Lakes.
April 18, 1996 - Mandee Young struck out 13 in a 16-1 in over Mora in softball . . . Mark Stay struck out the side in the seventh inning of a six-hit, 1-0 shutout of Mora in baseball.
April 12, 2001 - Former PHS baseball players paying in college were Tony Stay at Butler University where he was hitting .279, and Brian Julson who was catching for Hamline University and hitting above .300 . . . The boys track team won a five-team indoor meet at Foley as Joe Thiel won the 55-meter dash and pole vault, Eric Emmerich won the shot put and Matt Anderson the triple jump and high jump.
April 20, 2006 - Scott Roehl got an 11-3 win over Rogers in baseball and Josh Ludwig pitched a three-hit 4-2 win over St. Michael-Albertville in Mississippi 8 baseball games. Mitch Larsen had there hits in the Rogers game and Roehl three in the St. Michael game . . . Katie Loberg broke her own PHS high jump record with a leap of 5'5" in a freshman-sophomore meet at Big Lake and was second in the 200. Ryan Fay won the 100, pole vault and ran on a winning relay team.
April 21, 2011 - Princeton beat Buffalo 5-4 in 11 innings in baseball, reliever Erick Frauendienst getting the win . . .Ali Voce shot a 48 to lead the girls golf team to a seventh-place finish in a Mississippi 8 golf meet at Princeton.
April 21, 2016 - Don Koskey got a hole in one on No. 8 at the Princeton golf course. It was his third ace on the par-3 145-yard hole. . . . Kennedy Johnson hit two homers and drove in five runs in a 10-6 softball loss to Cambridge . . . Sam Larsen pitched a 2-0 win over North Branch as the Tigers stole 10 bases and then got a win over Duluth Denfeld, allowing one run in five innings of a 6-4 game. He drove in a run in each game.
Twins off to good start
It's hard to complain about the first week of play by the Minnesota (5-2), although I do have a couple complaints. But, by and large, the team has done well through Thursday's 10-2 win over Seattle in the home opener.
Let's get the complaints out of the way right away. The starting pitchers have a very low ERA of 1.70 BUT have averaged only 5 1/3 innings per start. Yes, it's early, but former Twin Lance Lynn pitched a complete-game shutout Thursday for the White Sox and struck out 11. The Twins bullpen group will run out of juice before the season is over if they keep on having to pitch nearly four innings a game.
As StarTribune columnist Pat Reusse noted in his Friday column, the Twins have 14 pitchers on a 26-man roster, leaving only three bench players. Manager Roco Baldelli used 30 pitchers in 2019, Reusse's research indicated, and he compared that to the Twins' first season here in 1961 when they used 12, two of whom threw just a couple innings in September.
(It should be noted that it's not just a problem in Minnesota. In the eight other games played Thursday the average starter completed 5 1/3 innings and that includes Lynn's 9 innings and six starters who managed to eke out six innings apiece.)
The other complaint concerns two rule changes, hoping that they are dumped by 2022. There was a doubleheader the other day and both were seven-inning games. That's high school, Legion and college stuff. Play nine innings like you're supposed to. This is professional baseball. And there have been a bunch of games already that went into extra innings where now, in professional baseball, for crying out loud, the extra innings start with a runner on second base and no outs. In fact, the Twins' two losses have come in 10-inning games with that rule in place
Lest you think I don't like the extra-inning rule because the Twins have lost twice in extra innings, I complained about it last season as it was implemented because of the pandemic, as was the doubleheader farce.
On a lighter note, how about Byron Buxton, even while missing a game and part of another, having his first seven hits going for extra bases (4 homers and 3 doubles)? And all the homers have been long ones, including one of 456 feet and another of 451. He's still five games away from the Minnesota record by Brian Dozier of 11 in a row with an extra-base hit but it's a good start. If you go back to last season Buxton has 17 home runs in his last 45 games. Is this the real Buxton or will he revert to being the guy who played only 144 of 384 games the previous three seasons?
The good start has come without the services of third baseman Josh Donaldson who is eligible to come off the injured list next week. But we all wonder how long it will be before his next injury. Mitch Garver has shown some signs of returning to his spectacular 2019 form and new shortstop Andrelton Simmons is off to a good start (hitting .450), although his contribution will be mainly on defense. Nelson Cruz has shown signs that being a 40-year-old won't be a big problem and others are contributing, although there are still too many strikeouts, an average of 12 a game compared to 2 walks per game.
Boston comes to town on Monday for four games and the Red Sox have won four in a row after losing their first three. That might be a matchup that will give us a better idea of where the Twins are.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.