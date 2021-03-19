A year ago last week three of us from Princeton, Minn, walked into a favorite Mexican restaurant in the city of Englewood, Fla.
It was a Friday afternoon, happy hour was going on at the Paraiso Mexican Grill and Bar, and the lure of reduced-rate margaritas and the best salsa (it's homemade, with free chips) in the world, were enough to send us through the door to begin the weekend.
It was 4:55 when we stepped inside, only to be met by one of the servers telling us we had to leave. She told us the governor of Florida had issued an order that afternoon that shut down the state's bars and restaurants at 5 p.m. It wasn't five o'clock yet so we asked if we could just grab a margarita and then leave
No, we were told. There was no room for such things. The governor had made his ruling and customers who were there before us were also sent out the door, no matter that some food and drinks were left on the tables and in the booths.
The coronavirus had reared its ugly head in the days preceding that Friday afternoon but we didn't know such drastic action had been taken, although some in Florida thought it was too late for the governor's edict.
We walked to the car, trying to decide what to do as the weekend loomed without the chance of being able to go out anywhere. As we drove away we came upon a little marina about a half mile away, below street level on a bay of the Gulf of Mexico, and they had an outdoor eating and drinking area.
If I remember right there were law enforcement personnel making stops at places that had been told to close at 5 p.m. (a weird time on a Friday, we all thought - why not wait until Saturday morning?). But, because of the unusual location, no one stopped at that marina and the three of us and others who had preceded us stayed there for a couple hours, eating and having a few libations well past the governor's bewitching hour.
Then reality hit us. It was still early on a Friday evening and there was no place to go. We went to our rental house, one person left to go back to Princeton a couple days later, and the two of us who remained gutted it out for a couple weeks, with very little to do - the entertainment places and the beach were all closed and the backyard grill, and some bike rides, were about all that remained. Our trips to the grocery store, where paper products were almost impossible to purchase as the days went by, included wiping down the handles on carts. We finally left a few days earlier than planned to make the trek back to Minnesota, stopping at a motel where we had stayed on the way to Florida a few weeks earlier, the proprietor saying he had only a few customers each day. He cut the price by about 15% for us because there were no more continental breakfasts available because of the pandemic.
Stops at gas stations included wearing gloves, or, at the very least, wiping the handles on the hoses to keep from perhaps contracting the virus.There were different rumors every day, including that money was a way that the virus could easily be passed. Because of that fear, credit cards became the normal way to pay.
The next few months were crazy, rumors running rampant about many things as the medical community dealt with a problem it knew little about. We had a president telling us the virus was going to be under control in a short time, despite medical experts saying the opposite. Governors throughout the country were criticized for not being tough enough, or for being too tough, and none of us really knew much about what was going on. I don't think there's a one of us — liberal, conservative, Democrat or Republican — who thought that a year later we'd still being dealing with the virus.
But about 540,000 in the U.S. have died from it, 6,800 of them in Minnesota which has done pretty well in fighting the virus, compared to some states. Unbelievably there are still those who say it's a scam, some even saying it was a scam to keep Donald Trump from a second term. Thankfully we now have some vaccines, although the distribution of them has been done in a unorganized way in many areas of the country.
Some in the medical field say there is another surge coming, that the worst is not over. Yet some states are completely opening things up, despite advice from those who know a lot more about it than most of us. A Miami Herald editorial had the headline titled "Apparently, COVID-19 doesn't exist in Florida" and was very critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis opening up the state in a March 2 State of the State address.
I remember last March when some in Florida thought that those of us wearing masks and/or wiping down grocery carts and gas pump handles were sissies, something some of them weren't afraid to say out loud. Now, in a state which has more than 32,000 coronavirus deaths, things have changed. Many are wearing masks, and sanitizing supplies are available at most businesses. Some Florida residents are even saying that the governor has gone too far in opening up the state.
It's been a terrible time for many businesses, a terrible time for elderly citizens, a terrible time for students across the country, and a terrible time for many who have lost friends and relatives. We haven't experienced anything like this in our lives. I never dreamed on that day last March that we'd still be fighting the virus today. But we are and we can only hope that the vaccines will eventually win the fight. We badly need to get our lives back to normal.
SPORTS SHORTS
It's a busy time of year for high school sports, made busier by the late starts to seasons this year because of the pandemic. It's especially busy for the PHS wrestling team, which last week qualified for the state tournament, a first for Princeton as a team. PHS has had individual state champs, and many, many participants. But it's the first time for its team to qualify. Last week the team beat Foley 41-26 in the Section 7AA final and then, in a different format this year because of the pandemic, wrestled Section 8AA champ Pine River-Backus/Pequot Lakes at Pequot Lakes and came away with another one-sided victory, 49-21. That put the team in the state AA semifinals next week at St. Michael-Albertville and PHS drew No. 1 seed Simley, a team Princeton went against during the season and lost to 64-11, with some Princeton wrestlers missing that night. The other two teams in the semifinals are Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield and Fairmont/Martin County West. There will be a third-place match so the Tigers are assured of two more matches. Eleven Princeton wrestlers qualified in the section as individuals and they will wrestle Saturday (four wrestlers in each weight) against Section 8AA wrestlers, the top two in each weight class advancing to state, Six who qualified for state last year are back, including sophomore Tyler Wells who was a state champ at 106 last year, as well as three others who placed at state. Wells is at 113 pounds now and has one loss this season. Coach Brian Hellman told me Thursday he has a lot of good young wrestlers coming up and thinks the team will be strong for years to come. . . Got a hot tip a couple days ago that Doug Patnode, former PHS head football coach for many years, will be named Monday as the baseball coach at Milaca High School for this season, a position held for many years by former PHS player Craig Talberg. Patnode, besides coaching football at Princeton, coached softball, wrestling, baseball and football at various levels for Princeton programs. A 1968 Milaca grad, he came to Princeton in the fall of1973 and the Tigers, loaded with good players, won the Rum River Conference that year, upsetting ranked Elk River. He also managed the Princeton town baseball team for a few years. Milaca plays a night game at Princeton on April 30 . . .It was only a spring training game but the lowly Pirates (worst over-under in the majors, projected at 59.5 wins for the season) came to Fort Myers Tuesday with a lineup that even some Pittsburgh fans weren't familiar with, against a loaded Twins team that had all but one of its projected starters on the field. The result was a 4-2 win for the Pirates as they scored all four runs off supposed Twins ace Jose Berrios, although many of the hits against him were grounders that just snuck through the infield, some to the opposite field. But the Twins couldn't hit the ball and, after a 9-1 loss the next day to the Red Sox, they have scored four runs in three days, two of those three games which I happened to attend. To add insult to injury, the Pirates' Sean Poppen,a promising Twins' pitcher for four seasons in the minors who was released after last season, pitched two shutout innings and struck out three against Minnesota. He's been getting banged around this spring but the Twins couldn't touch him. That game is what makes baseball the best game - on paper the Twins were easily the superior team but, with their A lineup on the field, they were feeble against Pirate pitching . . The Twins are listed at 88.5 wins in the over-under projections for betting purposes. The Twins' division rival Chicago White Sox are at 91.5. The Dodgers, at 101.5, are No 1 in the majors and the Yankees are No. 2 at 95.5. I plan to try to keep track to see if the people making those projections know what they're doing . . . The PHS boys basketball team, 16-1, plays Duluth Denfeld (1-13) in Princeton Saturday night in the opening round of the section tournament as the team tries to defend its section title.
