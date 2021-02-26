I had spent a good part of a year in Israel in 1974. For most of the rest of that year I was traveling and studying abroad. When I finally came back home to Minnesota my mother had all sorts of questions for me. But one in particular took me by complete surprise. My mother asked me, “Are Jewish babies born with horns and tails?” I was stunned that my then 44-year-old suburban housewife mother would even think such a bizarre and Anti-Semitic thought. But she was completely sincere in her question.
Ironically, both my father’s parents were descended from Jews. My Dad grew up in a predominately Jewish neighborhood. He was born in a Jewish hospital. He went to school with them. Played sports with them. The best man at their Christian wedding was Jewish. Because of my father’s upbringing, my mother knew a lot of Jewish people personally. Yet, she waited till I came home from Israel to ask me, not my Dad, or his friends, to find out if a racist rumor she had heard as a child was true.
I bring this piece of my own personal history up because it goes to show how our prejudices can be so deeply ingrained in us, often in subtle ways. My mother grew up in a mostly Scandinavian neighborhood of Minneapolis. Where she grew up, racist stories like this kind weren’t just said about the Jewish people but virtually about all other ethnic and minority groups as well. I mean, in her time, even the Norwegians and Swedes wouldn’t even go to the same Lutheran churches. They ended up starting their own denominations.
It’s astounding how tribal human beings are. It’s as if we can’t stop from dividing ourselves from our neighbors, often for the silliest, if not for the stupidest reasons. Nevertheless, despite ourselves, no matter what the circumstances are, people always seem to find their cliques. Whether at work, or school, or with sports teams or for whatever reason people gather together, they will always find ways to divide themselves up. It never seems to fail.
So, is it any surprise we find our entire nation being so easily divided in the exactly same way? And our country’s own intelligence agencies know for a fact that the Russians have taken full advantage of this free and open society of ours by taking advantage of our free and open Social Networks. As a direct consequence these social networks, (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, ect.), seem to have only amplified our natural inclination for divisions in this country. Our prejudices are the perfect tool for a foreign counterintelligence agency to use to infiltrate, and feed divisive messages. To divide and conquer. And sadly, America has fallen for it in the worse way.
These foreign intelligence agencies have found these prejudicial fissures and cracks that have always been floating around in our national consciousness and have very effectively turned them against us. And the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capital has proven their complete success at this.
How is it we haven’t learned any lessons here? Why are the same proven lies still being promoted on many of these extremist’s web sites? Why do they continue to have large numbers of people buying into them?
The reason is because we all want our prejudices and biases confirmed. It doesn’t matter if they are actually true or not. All that matters is by believing them, they make us feel better about ourselves by putting someone else down. President Lyndon Johnson once said concerning this, “If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.” Again, it’s always in our nature to try and justify our particular clique’s supremacy over another. It’s clear the Russians have learned this about us, and we’ve all taken the bait and swallowed it whole. Shame on us.
We need to be better than this. We need to see our differences as our strengths, not our weaknesses. That’s what lies behind the success story of our nation’s melting pot immigrant history! It is the acceptance of other Americans no matter what their religion, or no religion, their race, color of their skin or ethnicity. We need to celebrate our diversity just as our national motto says, “E Pluribus Unum” or “Out of the many, one”. Now that’s a motto all Americans should love, and our foreign adversaries should hate, “Out of the many, one!” That’s America! Let’s do that! Let’s strive to be one for a change.
Rob Braun is a Princeton resident and occasional guest columnist for the Union-Times.
