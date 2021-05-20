Back in 1961, my older sister came down with polio. It was a highly contagious virus back then that could leave people paralyzed. What finally got this virus under control was development of a vaccine. I believe most people got this vaccine to prevent its spread. If everyone would get the COVID vaccine now, my hope is our chances of getting COVID under control would be successful too. This is not a political issue; it is a public health issue.
Rosanne Beattie, Princeton
