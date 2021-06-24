This is in response to M Health Fairview’s announcement about making a Virtual Clinic in Milaca.
If you recall, Fairview left Milaca high and dry.
Like snakes, they left our town, and many others, leaving behind only the skins of a clinic and a pharmacy.
They left Milaca a virtual desert for health care. Now, they want us to believe their plans to locate a virtual clinic in Milaca is the best thing since sliced bread.
According to their announcement in the June 17 edition of the Union-Times, M Health Fairview stated “The aim is to develop a Clinic that will continue to adapt to meet the needs of nearby residents. “
Folks, we had a Clinic that was meeting the needs of our residents.
I doubt a virtual clinic will meet my needs.
Fairview, using COVID 19 as a smokescreen, closed clinics and pharmacies in several locations so they could improve their bottom line. It was a severely damaging move to the vitality of these communities and devastating to those who lost their jobs.
Now, they want you to believe they are your best friends, coming to rescue Milaca from a problem they created. They say they will “continue to adapt and evolve to meet patient’s needs.”
Remember, they adapted and evolved right out of town!
If they were sincerely interested in patient’s needs, they would have worked with community officials, concerned citizens and business leaders before they left Milaca high and dry in the first place.
I for one am not buying their sudden attitude of “flexibility to continually meet community-specific needs.”
Rather, I am adapting and evolving to their earlier total disregard for the citizens of Milaca and their Healthcare needs. I am virtually not interested in their sudden charity.
Tim Poorker
Milaca
