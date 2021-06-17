A Milaca resident, Ms. K.W age 18, has personal safety concerns. Some think that this can be solved by carrying a lethal weapon. Here are some other options that can enhance a woman’s personal safety. Ask your employer to make sure you are not alone closing the store. If he refuses; find another job. You deserve better. Ask a friend to pick you up; it’s more fun and safer too. Always pay attention where you are. Don’t be looking at your phone. Have your thumb on your panic button on your car fob. Remember the attacker is thinking ahead of you. Whatever you have on you will be used against you. Be ready to put your knee in his groin, your fingers in his eyes. Your voice is the best defense you have. A wise woman can keep herself out of harmful situations with her brains alone.
With the right to carry a lethal weapon goes the responsibility to practise using it every single day; summer and winter. The responsibility to store it correctly. People in your home are 43 times more likely to be harmed with a gun if you carry one. You will have to have the presence of mind to make a split- second decision or your friend, fellow employee or family member is dead. Be able to name the pillars of firearm defense in 2 seconds. If can’t- you are not ready for a lethal weapon on your person.
Everyday 100 Americans are killed by guns. 100. Many of those gun owners were law abiding gun owners up to the moment of the finger on the trigger and pull. Up to the moment and someone is dead. If you haven’t practised everyday and can’t name the pillars of self-defense you are too young to carry no matter your age.
Jane Odgers
Princeton
