I would like to thank the hard work of Princeton Boy Scout Troop 16.
Without their hard work, along with their Troop Leaders and Family Members, the Memorial Day Service at the Oak Knoll Cemetery would of been a lot harder to accomplish.
These young men come out to help make sure that proper “Honors” are rendered to those who have paid the price for our Republic.
Thanks again Troop 16 and keep up the hard work.
Jim Dalziel, American Legion / VFW Member
