On behalf of the staff, board of directors, and volunteers we thank the Central Mille Lacs United Way for its continued support.
The generous donation of $1,570 will help our agency meet our mission’s work in supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in our community.
Judy Pearson,
Executive director
Pearl Crisis Center
