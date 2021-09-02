On behalf of our state’s police officers, corrections officers, and dispatchers, we’re writing to publicly say ‘thank you’ to Rep. Sondra Erickson for her steadfast support of increased public safety efforts during the past legislative session in St. Paul.
With increasing crime, it’s especially important to stop all efforts to defund, demoralize, or demonize public safety officials who keep communities safe by deterring lawbreaking and aiding victims of crime.
Rep. Erickson is a tremendous advocate for our first responders and public safety officials and stood against attempts to defund and dismantle the police. She voted to promote public safety legislation, such as pay raises for law enforcement officers and investments in training programs.
Thank you for supporting public safety and law enforcement.
Brian Peters, Executive Director of Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
