Hello Princeton community. I want to express big thank yous to the VFW 806, VFWA 806, VFW Elite Cooties, American Legion 216 and Legion Aux 216, our local Corborn’s here in Princeton for again putting on the lunch after the Memorial Day services. Thank you, Janell Whitcomb, Izzy, Robert and Charlie, for all our kitchen help, and all our volunteers putting this all together. All working together. Again thank you.
Commander Dave Good, VFW 806; President Rosie Papesh VFWA 806, Zimmerman
