I was able to listen to the first U.S. House Select Committee Hearing on the January 6 attack on our Nation’s Capitol. Four Police Officers testified: DC Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges and Michael Fanone and Capital Police Officers Harry Dunn and Sgt Aquilino Gorell. Their testimony was heart wrenching and their bravery working to protect Congressional Members and the Capitol as they were greatly outnumbered by insurrectionists is heroic!
Officer Fanone, who was beaten and tazed to the point of suffering a heart attack, concussion and traumatic brain injury said at the hearing: “What makes the struggle harder and more painful is to know so many of my fellow citizens, including so many of the people I put my life at risk to defend, are downplaying or outright denying what happened. I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them and the people in this room.” He continued, “The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful.”
I agree! I’m at especially disappointed in the indifference of our 8th District Congressman Pete Stauber, who was a career police officer. He could have shown national leadership by serving on the Select Committee and demanding they get to the truth about what and how the attack happened on January 6. It’s the least we must do to honor the brave officers, and to honor the very grounds and fabric of democracy that they defended.
Rick Olseen,
Harris
