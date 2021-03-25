On March 2 Congressman Pete Stauber was on WCCO Radio and was asked about the $15 minimum wage.
The Congressman said last session he called for hearings so he could hear from economists on the issue.
Stauber said the Chamber of Commerce was against raising the minimum wage. “Let the market set the minimum wage,”
Small businesses that can’t afford to pay more? Maybe you have a poor business plan. I’m sure you thought twice before your first hire. You can’t afford to not pay a fair minimum wage.
Congressman Stauber, you were elected by voters- not the chamber of commerce. Isn’t it time you listened to some who actually try to live on a minimum wage?
An increase puts more dollars in pockets for people to spend. Spending that increase boosts the economy which helps all.
It was 2009 since there has been action on minimum wage. Let’s not leave 2021 with addressing the issue.
Jeff Strand,
Princeton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.