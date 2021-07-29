The American Cancer Society Relay for Life Mille Lacs County is celebrating it’s 25th Anniversary!

We are having our Relay Event Saturday, August 28th at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds. Opening Ceremony is at 7pm. Luminaries will be displayed. Walking the route is from 7pm until 8:30pm. Drive through will be from 8:30pm until 10pm. Registration for teams, survivors, and walkers is from 6pm-7pm. The route begins on first street at the SW corner of the fairgrounds and exiting at the main gate. Luminaries may be purchased that evening.

We need participants and teams. You can register at relayforlife.org/millelacs. Be a participant, start a team, join a team, donate money, come and visit. We welcome survivors!

When giving online you have the opportunity to have a luminaria bag given in honor, memory or support of someone. You can get luminaries to sell. For more information contact me at 763-639-2220 or charsweb@q.com. Teams may contact DeNice Janssen at 763-234-8710 or Janssen.denice@gmail.com.

We look forward to seeing you! Come join us! Help us support and celebrate! Every dollar matters!

Char Kramersmeier

Princeton

ELT lead,

Mille Lacs County

Relay for Life

