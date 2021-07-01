I understand the number ten. I have ten fingers.
I understand 100. In 1942 I managed to save a hundred pennies. I laid them all out on the dining room table to see what they looked like. One hundred I understand.
But already one-thousand gets a bit fuzzy, because I don’t experience a thousand units of anything on a regular basis. We spend thousands of dollars each month paying bills, but it’s mostly numbers and not units that I actually see or hold.
A million is little more than a number. Mathematically I can deal with millions, but I don’t actually experience units of a million of anything that I’m aware of. Google tells me a stack of a million one-dollar bills is 358 feet high, but a stack is a stack, and one million bills individually laid out to experience is something else.
So it’s a big step to a billion. I’m eighty-six years old and will not live long enough to take my billionth breath. If a farmer were to dump one billion kernels of corn on my front lawn, I’d get an idea what such a pile looks like, but absolutely no idea how the kernels would appear if laid out for me to count. If I don’t experience it I really don’t know it.
Then, aha, we come to trillion, or trillions as the people in Washington talk about. Does anyone but God (or maybe Donald Trump making claims) actually know what a trillion is? Has anyone in the history of the world ever experienced a trillion of anything? If God granted me a trillion seconds to live I would enjoy life on this planet for over 31,688 years. Really. Put it on your bucket list. So when people in Washington toss around the figure, I get a bit suspect, because I realize absolutely nobody has the foggiest idea of what they really are talking about. At some point in the process reality begins melding with illusion, and that makes me a wee bit nervous.
Richard Gist
Princeton
