Millions of prayers are lifted up to God every day seeking Divine help to save this wandering, strife-ridden and crippled world, but have we ever considered that God prays to us with the same plea? That God, too, is concerned? Many speak of the unconditional love of God, and that love necessarily includes the unconditional respect of God: the two are one. God can not alter or control our decisions and actions out of unconditional respect. We can slowly burn up this planet one selfish, stupid act at a time, or quickly turn it to ashes in an atomic war, and God can not step in. Out of respect for who and what we are. We sometimes feel helpless and hopeless, but God, too, is limited.
As children we use to play a game claiming the only thing God couldn’t do was to make a rock so big that God couldn’t lift it. And others responded with exceptions: God couldn’t make a square circle or a stick with only one end either. We did not realize it, but as children we were exploring the Divine/human relationship in a modest way. Scripture explores that relationship, of course, and many a philosopher wrestles with it. My small claim is that in God’s relationship with the human family, God is self-limited in that He/She/It can not, will not, violate us, no matter what. If God precisely answered all our prayers (dictates) the world would return to uncontrollable Chaos, nothing could be depended on. Indeed, I suspect Divine respect is behind a multitude of unanswered prayers; in many cases, God, too, is limited. What that means in regards to the planet is that we ourselves are largely the answer to our prayers. In spite of the claims of some apocalypticists, God fully loves this world and wants it to succeed. The ball rests in the Divine/human court, and how we play our part is essential. Our level of spirituality, our level of respect for God’s abundant gifts, is essential. We work with God.
Richard (Dick) Gist,
Princeton
