The 2021 session was long and contentious, but important for Minnesota’s economic recovery. We want to acknowledge Senator Mathews good work to help Minnesota employers and employees get back to business and for fighting against vast tax increases and new mandates on business that would have made Minnesota an even tougher place for companies to succeed and grow. Senator Mathews:
· Voted to make sure PPP loans weren’t taxed in Minnesota. The Senate took this vote in March before taxes were due.
· Helped make sure workers wouldn’t have to pay income tax on unemployment benefits received during the pandemic.
· Voted to extend health care reinsurance for individuals, keeping premiums reasonable.
· Voted against legislation that would have made Minnesota one of highest tax states in the country – despite a state budget surplus and availability of billions of federal dollars.
We appreciate Senator Mathews’ support for main street businesses in this community and for helping to make sure our state bounces back from the economic challenges the past year has thrown our way.
Doug Loon, president
Minnesota Chamber of Commerce
